Wagner Family Fire Fund to hold fundraising event Aug. 27

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, Amy Wagner and her family will host a fundraiser Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society, located at 8323 198th Ave.

The event will offer live music, a silent auction, food and beverages, lawn games and a fire station tour. Proceeds will go toward supplying Go-Bags to all of Kenosha County, rather than strictly the west side.

"When our organization started, we were only covering the firehouses west of the interstate, and now that we have our legs under us, we are covering all of Kenosha County," Wagner said. "By people coming and supporting our event, bidding on silent auction items, purchasing their lunch that day (or) maybe having a beer, a glass of wine or a pop, they are helping us continue our mission of providing relief assistance and support to these families and they are enabling us to maintain servicing the entire county."

On a cold April night in 2020, Wagner and her family watched their house burn down before their eyes. They did not know what to do or where to go, and they escaped the fire with the clothes on their backs and their phones.

Since then Wagner has dedicated herself to creating go-bags as part of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, which she is the director of, to provide people with resources and directions for what to do when they lose their homes.

"If it wasn't for the good grace of our neighbors, friends and family, who really took us in three weeks into the pandemic, I don't know what we would have done," Wagner said. "And when a fire station contacts me and says they've dropped a go-bag, I then replenish it and just feel like somebody's getting at least a little help initially."

The Go-Bags that are put together include objects such as socks, toiletries, a mental health kit, crayons and coloring books, gift cards for clothing and two day's worth of meals to restaurant chains in the area and a booklet to walk people through what's next.

"The Go-Bags are given by the fire chief at the moment of your disaster, night or day, so you can wrap your head around what just happened," Wagner said. "If your family loses a home then you get the Go-Bag. I mean, if you don't have to think about where you're going to get a meal the next day because you're in the midst of, 'Now what do I do?' with this disaster, that just takes a load off."

Wagner saw the impact of the Go-Bag program when she delivered one to a man who lost his home to a fire.

"I met this man at his home that had just burned to the ground," Wagner said. "I gave them the bag and he asked me if he could hug me and he started to cry, and I know exactly what those shoes feel like."

Although Wagner and her family could have continued on after they moved into a new house, they chose to continue to support people and give direction based on their experience.

"We could have moved into our house and said, 'Oh, okay, all done all good,'" Wagner said. "But my husband and I just felt like you can't just do that and (start) clean slate and let it go. We've learned so much in this process, and know we can help people so we do."

Anyone who is looking to support the Wagner Family Fire Fund outside of the fundraiser can find information on where to send donations at wagnerfamilyfirefund.org. Wagner said there is a need for gift cards in the amount of $35, without expiration dates, to area restaurants.

"Nobody ever expects to lose their home to a fire -- we certainly did not. And then when it happens, your whole world is turned upside down," Wagner said. "It sort of slaps you into recognizing what's really important in this life and it's not things, but it's people."