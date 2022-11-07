Wahl leads Badgers in season opening victory over Coyotes

It was a bit surprising that the first shot of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season was a 3-pointer considering it was one of the areas the team struggled with last season.

The Badgers won the tip, Chucky Hepburn brought the ball up the court and Steven Crowl found himself wide open on the right wing. He sunk it and broke out into a smile.

“I think that did help set the tone right away to hit one of those right off the bat,” UW guard Max Klesmit said.

It took another three attempts to make another 3-pointer, when Carter Gilmore kicked the ball out to Klesmit. The long range success only continued as the Badgers went 9 for 15 throughout the first half.

Tyler Wahl set Hepburn up for a 3-point buzzer-beater that led to a momentum change in the second half in UW’s 85-59 win over South Dakota.

UW’s 46.2% from 3-point range over the whole game was in stark contrast to the Badgers' exhibition performance Oct. 30. The Badgers went 5 for 20 with only freshman Connor Essegian making multiple 3-point attempts.

There were seven different players who made 3-point attempts, four of whom made multiple. Hepburn led UW with three, Essegian, Crowl and Klesmit each made two.

There wasn’t a single game last season where seven individuals made 3-point shots. The closest they came was when six players hit 3-pointers against Ohio State (Jan. 13) and Michigan State (Jan. 21).

“I sat here a week ago and we were what?,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “A little for a lot. Can it be a weapon for this team? Yes. Do I think this team can shoot threes better? Yes. Do I want to completely rely on it all the time? No.”

UW capitalized on South Dakota’s defensive scheme, which was heavy on doubling up on the post. Wahl and Crowl were almost always double-teamed.

“That allows maybe for some kick out 3s or get caught rotation a little bit,” South Dakota coach Eric Peterson said. “In the second half, we definitely played more 1-on-1 in the post. They felt like they made 3s the entire night, really, but you kind of got to pick your poison a little bit.”

A majority of the Badgers’ 3-point shots were assisted from within the paint with 10 of their 17 coming off a teammate's pass. Five of those were from one of UW’s frontcourt players who was being double-teamed at the time.

UW was stifled a bit from 3-point range in the second half. The Badgers went 3 for 11 with all three coming in the final 10 minutes of the game. This allowed players such as Wahl to score more in the post. He only scored two points in the first half but finished with 19, despite not hitting a 3-pointer all night.

Markus Ilver, Isaac Lindsey and Essegian scored the second half 3-pointers.

Essegian was recruited for his sharpshooting abilities. Gard said he’s seeing a lot more from the freshman than just his long range shot, but Essegian did have to utilize his quick release against the Coyotes.

He fouled South Dakota’s Paul Bruns on a 3-point attempt which resulted in three made free throws. Essegian responded to his error by going for an iffy shot off a pass from Hepburn — it went in. His second 3 was a bit easier as Crowl found him wide open in the corner.

UW lacks height so when going up against bigger teams — such as many Big Ten teams — it will have to rely on perimeter shooting. The Badgers showing their ability to make them in the first half is promising.

“I think because of how we are, how we're made up, it can be something we're going to have to use,” Gard said. “For the most part you have guys that are very capable of shooting it when we take the right one. … The quality of the shots … I thought we were much better tonight than what they were maybe a week ago.”