Walkin' in my Shoes seeks helping hands to finish Bunker's Coffeehouse for Vets

Amidst all her other programs that are part Walkin' in my Shoes, Jo Wynn is creating a café for military veterans and is seeking help from community members.

Wynn, who is the founder and CEO of Walkin' in my Shoes, had a vision to create a café that would provide free breakfasts, lunches, coffee, computer access and assistance to veterans who need help applying for benefits.

"I wanted to do this as a way to create something that I know they will love and appreciate," Wynn said. "It's going to be veterans helping veterans."

Walkin' in my Shoes is a nonprofit organization that aims to serve the underserved homeless populations in Kenosha.

The open house is expected to be held July 8, but there is still work to be done inside. Wynn said she needs help with the flooring, painting and building furniture, as well as needing financial support to buy items such as an office desk.

"They're (veterans) not going to pay for anything," Wynn said. "I want them to come pick out the food that they want not food that I think they should have."

Wynn founded Walkin' in my Shoes after she was living without a home in Kenosha at age 51.

"I was homeless when I got here, because I lived in Arizona and I was going through some really hard financial problems and it was so bad that I ended up losing my house that I had built from the ground up," Wynn said.

She was staying with a friend for a period of time, but Wynn brought her dog with her and the friend's landlord said she could stay if she did not have her dog.

"I'm like, 'No, that's not gonna work,' and I ended up having nowhere to go," Wynn said. "I mean, I really looked and searched for resources (but) they didn't have anything for seniors."

After receiving her disability checks and finding a home, Wynn dedicated her time to assisting others without homes.

"I listened to people and I suggested Well, what do you what do you want to do? Other than stay out here?" Wynn said. "I started just listening to what they wanted, and it turned into 10 different programs now."

Anyone who is interested in assisting Wynn with the Bunker's Coffeehouse should contact her by phone at 262-220-9819 or email at jwynn@walkininmyshoes.org.

