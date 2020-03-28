Walworth County faces federal lawsuit in 'Silver Alert' death in 2017

The group has conducted training with some county sheriff's employees, but not enough employees for the sheriff's department to be declared dementia-friendly. Changes in administrative assignments within the department have slowed the process, Russow said.

"We're not quite there yet," he said.

Demeuse arrived at the county jail Oct. 19, 2017, after being arrested in an altercation at his home that family members attributed to his dementia. He was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

According to the lawsuit, his wife alerted police to Demeuse's medical problems and asked that he not be released from custody until she or another family member had been notified to pick him up. That information was shared with jail staff, the suit states.

However, after a judge ordered Demeuse released on bond the next day, jail workers neglected to contact family, and instead released Demeuse from the jail in Elkhorn without guidance or assistance, according to the suit.

Even as he was being processed for release, the suit states, Demeuse made it clear that his dementia left him incapable of taking care of himself.