Walworth County planning no new action on 'Sater at Home'

Local government officials in Walworth County are urging caution without the state's "Safer At Home" guidelines, but no local action has been announced to implement new safeguards against the coronavirus.

Officials with the city of Lake Geneva and Walworth County government have both issued statements indicating that no new local rules are being considered for businesses or the general public.

Walworth County officials specifically said no action is in the works at the county level, while Lake Geneva's police chief suggested that business owners who are preparing to reopen to the public should consult with their own attorneys.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin's "Safer At Home" strategy, which prohibited many businesses from opening to the pubic and prohibited large crowds from gathering, both to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

In the wake of the court ruling, several local governments have taken steps to implement local public health rules, including Kenosha County, Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Dane County and Brown County.

Lake Geneva and Walworth County both passed local emergency orders in March to manage the public health crisis locally. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the status of those orders is unclear.