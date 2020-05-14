Walworth County planning no new action on 'Sater at Home'

Local government officials in Walworth County are urging caution without the state's "Safer At Home" guidelines, but no local action has been announced to implement new safeguards against the coronavirus.
Officials with the city of Lake Geneva and Walworth County government have both issued statements indicating that no new local rules are being considered for businesses or the general public.
Walworth County officials specifically said no action is in the works at the county level, while Lake Geneva's police chief suggested that business owners who are preparing to reopen to the public should consult with their own attorneys.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin's "Safer At Home" strategy, which prohibited many businesses from opening to the pubic and prohibited large crowds from gathering, both to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
In the wake of the court ruling, several local governments have taken steps to implement local public health rules, including Kenosha County, Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Dane County and Brown County.
Lake Geneva and Walworth County both passed local emergency orders in March to manage the public health crisis locally. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the status of those orders is unclear.
Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen issued a statement Wednesday night that police would not offer "any advice to businesses on how to proceed." Rasmussen said business owners should direct any questions to their own lawyers.
He added: "As always, we ask that common sense be your guide, and take precautions, as COVID-19 still exists regardless of the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision."
Walworth County health officials Thursday issued a statement declaring that no new local rules will be implemented at the county level to protect the public from coronavirus.
"In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 'Safer At Home' order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups," the statement read. "Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace 'Safer At Home' at this time."
County Administrator Mark Luberda said other counties and cities seem to be implementing short-term orders for a period of days or weeks. Walworth County, he said, is trying to offer business and the public guidance on protecting themselves for the long term.
If the county finds that compliance with such guidelines is lacking at a particular business or organization, Luberda said, the health department can impose a public health order restricting operations at that specific location.
"We'll address it from there," he said.
