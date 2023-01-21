Warrant issued for Illinois man sought for cutting catalytic converters from under Kenosha cars

An Illinois man is facing multiple charges in relation to thefts of catalytic converters in both Pleasant Prairie and Waukegan, Ill.

Devon Smith, of Chicago, faces three counts of removal of a major part of a vehicle and three charges of criminal damage to property. $10,000 warrant has been issued in Kenosha County Circuit Court for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, the Kenosha Police Department first received a report of a stolen catalytic converter on Aug. 23. The person filing the report told of starting her vehicle in a grocery store parking lot and noticed it made a “very loud noise.” After consulting her mother, she had her vehicle inspected and it was confirmed that her catalytic converter was stolen.

The store’s security cameras captured the theft and the suspect’s silver Toyota Camry, which had Florida license plates. A Kenosha polic detective observed the vehicle at between 7:06 p.m. and 7:14 p.m. on Aug. 23.

On the same day, another catalytic converter was reported stolen in the Aurora Hospita lparking lot.Kenosha police responded at 12:10 a.m. to an employee, who noticed the catalytic converter had been cut out from her car after she went to take a break around midnight. She said her car “sounded like a racecar” when it was turned on, and she observed a wire hanging down.

Security footage from the hospital showed a silver sedan circling the parking lot before reversing into a spot near the employee’s vehicle. The car eventually pulled out of the spot to park almost directly behind the employee’s vehicle.

Another converter was reportedly taken at Christian Life School on Aug. 24. The vehicle owner reported attending an athletic event at the school and ws contacted by another parent who recorded the incident. The recording showed two suspects with masks underneath the vehicle and then leaving in an unknown make and model of a vehicle with Florida plates, which was later confirmed to be the Camry.

A Kenosha police detective made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle involved, who said he made a verbal agreement with a friend to take possession of the vehicle and make payments. The friend in the agreement was later contacted, and he confirmed the agreement and said he had been renting the vehicle through an online service. The vehicle was rented to a Jasmine Young, who is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run of a squad car in Orland Park.

The detective contacted with the Waukegan Police Department, and a detective stated the Camry was involved in a catalytic converter theft in Waukegan and provided the report and still photos of the suspects and the vehicle.

An Orland Park officer was also contacted, and he advised he was investigating three male subjects in connection to an incident in the parking lot of the Orland Square Mall. When the Orland Park officers attempted to make contact with the suspects, one of them entered a Honda, then exited it as police approached, and fled to the driver’s seat of Young’s Mercedes, which was involved in the hit-and-run.

Upon searching the first vehicle, police found items with Smith’s name on them. The Orland Park officer reviewed known images of Smith and was able to confirm he was the man who fled the scene.

Young’s rental records from an online vehicle rental site from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14 confirmed she rented the Honda during the time it was involved in the parking lot incident at the mall.

The detective on the case documented Young’s phone number, and reviewed her phone records, which showed she was in contact with Smith during the thefts. Upon receiving a search warrant for the number, the detective was able to confirm Smith’s phone had traveled from Chicago to the Kenosha area and that his phone was located in the area of all three of the local thefts.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Jan. 18-20 Jerry James Darracott Jerry James Darracott, 55, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Dante Laja Davis Dante Laja Davis, 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of THC (2nd+), and probation and parole. Michael Paul Dewitt Michael Paul Dewitt, 70, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Arnulfo Jerome Gonzalez Arnulfo Jerome Gonzalez, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. James Herbert Hadley James Herbert Hadley, 72, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Jordan Tyler Miller Jordan Tyler Miller, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs. Mikiel Devonta Miller Mikiel Devonta Miller, 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of THC (2nd+), and operating while intoxicated (3rd offense). Ryan Joseph Pardon Ryan Joseph Pardon, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense). Fallon Inez Rousseau Fallon Inez Rousseau, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Absalom Moon Rowe Absalom Moon Rowe, 60, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Emery Luke Walker Jr. Emery Luke Walker Jr., 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, mistreating animals, and cruelly transport animals. Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; police interview played in court Chauvin argues for new state trial in Floyd death