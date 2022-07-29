Washington Park Pool to host free swim safety event Aug. 5

The community is invited to a free night of swimming, along with water safety instruction and information, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Washington Park pool, 1821 Washington Road.

The 2022 Washington Park Pool Family Swim and Water Safety event is sponsored by the City of Kenosha and presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition. The goal is to encourage people to take safety precautions in and around water, while also having fun.

During the extended pool hours, people will have an opportunity to interact with various community water safety partners and resources. A member of the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition will give a water safety presentation in both English and Spanish.

The coalition works to create a culture of healthy respect and safe enjoyment of water in the Kenosha area through education and advocacy.