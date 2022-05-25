Washington Park Velodrome Kicks off Their 95th Year in Operation

The nation's oldest operating velodrome rang in its 95th year of operation here in Kenosha County on Tuesday evening with food, drinks, family fun, and of course premiere racing.

Robby Gauss, owner of Total Cyclery Bicycle Shop at 5039 6th Ave. in Kenosha and velodrome board member was ready to get things started.

“It’s been a long nine months since operation. We’re looking forward to getting everyone’s feet wet and moving towards our first major event, which is about four weeks out," he said.

Opening night was a culmination of both seasoned racers excited to get back on the track and younger racers ready to kick off their riding journey. Spectators lined the famous velodrome hill, braving the chilly weather to cheer on the racers and support new riders as they kick off a fresh season.

Wade West of Kenosha was in attendance to support his 11 year old son Will West, who has been racing at the velodrome since he was on a trike. Wade West stated, “Will’s older brothers have been racing Tuesday nights for years. Now, we get to watch Will follow in their footstep."

While Tuesday nights are reserved for trained racers of all ages from around southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois, Monday nights are reserved for the littles and newbies -- featuring stock bike races for all ages, no track bike necessary.

Kaz Milas, originally from Kenosha County, has been coaching racers for over 10 years. Milas was in attendance with his family to support the racers opening day, many of whom he had trained.

“My advice is to just ride. Ride, have fun, and learn to love the sport above all else," he said.

Jim Zondlak of Kenosha County shared with me the impact Milas has had on the Kenosha racing community. Zondlak stated, “My son Jacob has grown up with Kaz. Kaz has trained Jacob since he was 7 years old and now he is all grown up and still racing. The impact Kaz and the racing community has had on his life is immeasurable."

For many of these racers, Kenosha's velodrome is a staple spot in their riding journey. Many riders expressed that the Kenosha Velodrome is where their love for riding began - many making the full transition from the Track 101 clinics, to Monday Night Stock Bike Racing, to Tuesday Night Premiere Racing. Alexander Riva, a Kenosha native who is in his 14th year of racing, shared, "If you want to start riding now the best thing you can do is sign up for the Track 101 clinics. Just try it out -- Everyone starts somewhere".

Captain Mike’s Galley also made a return for opening night following a fruitful Summer in 2021 serving burgers, beer, and more to joyful attendees. Gauss stated, “(Captain Mike’s Galley) Has been a very successful post pandemic addition, we’re definitely not looking back."

In addition to Captain Mike’s Galley, Public Craft Brewing CO. is scheduled to make several appearances during the 2022 Tuesday Night Premiere Racing events, while Monday nights remain reserved for the Nacho Queen - Who will continue to serve specialty nacho options to the public made with organic, non-gmo, locally sourced ingredients.

“It’s a fun community and a great atmosphere” Said Reilly Fenters of Bristol, “ Ride or don’t ride, just come cheer us on. We’re a welcoming community and we’re ready to kick off this season strong."

