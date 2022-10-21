Nearly 30 volunteers spent two days taking part in NAMI of Kenosha’s Crisis Intervention Partners Training, a spin off a similar five-day program designed for law enforcement, to help educate the public and build awareness about those struggling with mental illnesses.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kenosha started both CIP and Crisis Intervention Team Training, meant for law-enforcement, in 2010. Since then, NAMI has held 24 CIP trainings and 12 CIT trainings, educating thousands of police officers, emergency room staff, teachers and other members of the public about how they can better interact with people with mental illness, especially during a crisis.

NAMI of Kenosha President Jack Rose said the programs were ultimately about helping improve the quality of life for people with mental illnesses by building awareness for those who regularly interact with them.

Representatives and trainers with the Kenosha Police Department, mental health consulting group C3 Education and Research Inc., and NAMI were present throughout the two day workshop, with volunteers learning about issues ranging from depression, schizophrenia and anxiety to substance abuse and dementia.

“It’s just been a great collaborative effort,” Rose said.

Thursday afternoon, volunteers were given headphones that simulated the auditory hallucinations someone with schizophrenia would have. Nicholas Greco, Ppesident off C3 Education and Research, told volunteers to take off the headphones if it became overwhelming or triggering.

“This is going to be a lesson in empathy,” Greco said. “You can stop at any time, someone suffering can’t escape. They can’t pull of headphones.”

The group was then given various tasks to complete, including simple puzzles, a job application and a small-group interview.

Luke Hofmann, a police officer with the Kenosha Police Department, said people gained important perspective after the sessions.

“When you take their notions and show how they’re incorrect, it’s noticeable,” Hofmann said. “Somebody who’s never had to live with auditory hallucinations are in control of their life,” Hofmann said. “These people, they don’t choose this.”

Hofmann, who served in Iraq and who struggled with mental illness in his past, said the work of raising awareness was important to him, especially for other law enforcement officers interacting with those with mental illnesses.

“As law enforcement, you want to get answers, but you can’t get them as fast as you want,” Hofmann said. “You need to learn to be quiet.”

Sarah Trevorroh and Edwin Sanchez were both participants. While Trevorroh said the extra voices were making smaller tasks more difficult, Sanchez, an emergency responder, said his past training helped him stay focused despite the distractions. Both agreed, however, that living with the hallucinations would be mentally taxing over time.

“It’s frustrating on more minute tasks,” Trevorroh said. “If I have to focus its difficult.”

Sanchez praised the program and what it brought to the community.

“It’s been very interesting, you come in and you learn a lot of information,” Sanchez said. “As first responders, next time you go out, you’re going to have a better idea how to connect with people more effectively.”

The CIP and CIT programs are a collaborative effort between Gateway Technical College Kenosha campus, the Kenosha Police Department and NAMI Kenosha County.

CIT is the five day course for law enforcement that has to-date trained 288 officers, while CIP is the two-day spinoff from CIT, available to anyone in the public. Over 1,000 people have been trained.