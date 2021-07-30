WATCH NOW: After 30 years, Judge Mary K. Wagner steps down from the bench

The judge one prosecutor called “the conscience of Kenosha County” has stepped down from the bench.
Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner served her last day in court Friday. She is retiring after 30 years, having served five consecutive terms. Remarkably in a position in which her decisions were nearly always going to make someone unhappy, Wagner is nearly universally beloved.
“I think that Judge Wagner during her time on the bench has been the conscience of Kenosha County,” District Attorney Michael Graveley said. “She’s got the biggest heart of anyone I have ever seen on the bench. She is a person who cares about the attorneys in the room, she cares about the audience. She certainly cares about the defendants and she really cares about the victims.”
During her time in the judiciary, she served as deputy chief judge, as chief judge, and as the “chief of the chief judges” from 2013-14.
Wagner announced in November that she planned to step down at the end of her term. She said she loved being a judge, but felt it was time to move on. “I wanted to retire at the end of a term so we could have a good election,” she said, saying she wanted to make sure she left the bench when her replacement would be elected rather than appointed mid-term.
Former Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele was elected to take over the Branch 6 seat.
Teaching, politics and private practice
While she served three decades on the bench, being a judge was just one of several careers for Wagner.
She grew up in Brighton, living with her family over her father’s tavern. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1971 and became a teacher, working in Kenosha County schools. But her interest in politics led her to run for office, and she was elected as Kenosha County Clerk in 1976 and to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1978.
“I went to law school while I was in the Assembly,” she said, saying the flexible schedule of a legislator gave her time to pursue her degree.
After leaving politics, she went into private practice as a lawyer. Among her legal partners was Bruce Schroeder, who became a judge in the years before Wagner was elected. “First and foremost she may be short in stature but she is a giant in the law. She is a giant in terms of generosity and in terms of kindness,” Schroeder said. “This business can be difficult at times, but she just has the spirit of charity … I’m going to miss her terribly.”
Judge Jodi Meier said she met Wagner when Meier was in grade school. “She has always had an encouraging word, she has always had a genuine smile,” Meier said. “I personally have appreciated her wisdom, her mentoring and her friendship in learning my role as judge.”
Families and children
In the court system, Wagner had a passion for issues involving families and children. She served for 12 years as a juvenile court judge, which oversees cases in which children are taken into protective custody because of abuse or neglect, delinquency cases in which children under 17 are charged with crimes, and cases where parental rights are terminated.
Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink said she first met Wagner years ago when she was working in the child support division, saying that’s when she learned that Wagner held both herself and everyone working in the system to a high standard.
Matoska-Mentink said she appeared in Wagner’s court on a case in which the state was attempting to locate a child’s father. “The judge asked me a question, ‘Do you think you did everything necessary to locate this father?’ My response was ‘the federal guidelines have been met on this case,” Matoska-Mentink remembered. “She slammed her hand down on the desk and said, ‘But you still haven’t found him.’ I thought dang straight, just because guidelines are being met doesn’t mean I can’t do more. A month later I was back in court and I had found the father.”
Wagner said issues surrounding children and families have been her passion on the bench, and said she sees the effect of family dysfunction running through society and the criminal justice system. “The stability of families is tantamount to everything we do, it’s the underpinning of everything we do,” she said.
During her years in the courthouse, Wagner said, the legal system has made strides in trying to address those issues by creating treatment courts and diversion programs that focus on substance abuse treatment and treatment for mental illness, but said there is still work to do.
She said she is proud of the work the juvenile court system did in getting social services and treatment programs for families.
Ron Rogers, director of the Kenosha Division of Children and Family Services, said Wagner spearheaded a move to use data measure the success of the juvenile court system, and led a committee to study racial equity in the system disproportionate contact with minority children in the courts.
“She always had a really strong commitment to improving the lives of children, youth and families, and we would see that in every court hearing we had in juvenile court,” Rogers said. “She wanted to see families improve and she wanted to see them succeed.”
‘Every human being is worthy’
Attorneys said Wagner paid close attention to every person involved in each case. “It takes a real effort to make sure each person who comes before you (in court) is seen as a fully dimensional human being,” Graveley said. “That’s not easy to do and it’s definitely not easy to do running a court calendar, but she was completely committed to it.”
Wagner said that was a lesson she learned from her parents.
“My mother and father were completely committed to the idea that every human being is worthy,” she said. “I believe that to my core.”
In retirement, she wants to travel, to spend time with family, and to focus on a hobby she recently began pursuing — golf. But she also plans to help in the effort to raise funds for the renovation of the ceremonial courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse. And she hopes to start a program that would provide driver’s education training and help in securing driver’s licenses for low-income teens and adults who often end up in criminal court for driving without a license.
Reflecting on her career, Wagner got emotional when speaking about her gratitude for people in the community who entrusted her with the position.
“I just want people to know how grateful I am,” she said, “that I am so thankful that they gave me the opportunity to do all the things I have done, and that I have worked hard to live up to that trust.”
