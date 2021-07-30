WATCH NOW: After 30 years, Judge Mary K. Wagner steps down from the bench

The judge one prosecutor called “the conscience of Kenosha County” has stepped down from the bench.

Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner served her last day in court Friday. She is retiring after 30 years, having served five consecutive terms. Remarkably in a position in which her decisions were nearly always going to make someone unhappy, Wagner is nearly universally beloved.

“I think that Judge Wagner during her time on the bench has been the conscience of Kenosha County,” District Attorney Michael Graveley said. “She’s got the biggest heart of anyone I have ever seen on the bench. She is a person who cares about the attorneys in the room, she cares about the audience. She certainly cares about the defendants and she really cares about the victims.”

During her time in the judiciary, she served as deputy chief judge, as chief judge, and as the “chief of the chief judges” from 2013-14.

Wagner announced in November that she planned to step down at the end of her term. She said she loved being a judge, but felt it was time to move on. “I wanted to retire at the end of a term so we could have a good election,” she said, saying she wanted to make sure she left the bench when her replacement would be elected rather than appointed mid-term.