WATCH NOW: Beer enthusiasts flock to the Kenosha lakeside for Great Lakes BrewFest

Beer enthusiasts flocked to Kenosha's lakeside for beer, food and fun at the Great Lakes Brew Fest Saturday evening.

Held at Celebration Place in HarborPark, the event drew a large crowd ready to sample a wide variety of beers and ciders. This year's theme was "A Plaid, Plaid World," to which many people chose to observe in their attire.

Peter Tomes, Faith McGovern and Jason Burback brought the Waukesha Home Brew Club and their selections of beer and cider to the fest.

The Home Brew Club offered a few beverages including blackberry milkshake IPA, hard apple cider with four berry blend, Eddies Last Ride ABV and a brew titled "Key Lime Pie."

"We look forward to this one every year," Tomes said.

Other local brews and clubs included Belle City Home Brewers of Racine, the Kenosha Bidal Society Homebrew Club, Nosy Neighbor Brewing Company of Kenosha, Public Craft Brewing Co. of Kenosha, Rustic Road Brewing Co. of Kenosha, 1 Of Us Brewing Co. of Mount Pleasant and Topsy Turvy Brewing in Lake Geneva.

Brewers from three places in Germany — Duisburg, Kelheim and Lich — plus the FityFity Brewing Co. in Truckee, Calif, were also scheduled participants.

The Brew Fest, which started in 2004, was designed to offer "unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers from nearly 75 brewers on the beautiful shore of Lake Michigan," organizers said.

The annual beer festival benefits the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, a nonprofit charitable educational organization, which was founded in 1934. It serves as a group of musical and marching ambassadors of southeast Wisconsin. It is a Racine institution and one of the oldest drum and bugle corps in the country. Proceeds raised from this event get donated to local school musical groups.

Attendees received a souvenir tasting glass upon arrival.

Jeremi Keble sported a necklace of snacks while enjoying the event, saying they are a necessary part of the pregame routine.

"You make these yourself," Keble said in reference to the snack necklace. "You got to make yourself a good pregame. That's half the fun."

Keble was attending Brew Fest for the first time and said he was enjoying the event and the weather.

"It's a good variety," Keble said. "It's good to test a variety."

Chris Rauth attended the event for the first time this year after finding out about it on Facebook.

"It's amazing and overwhelming," Rauth said.

Live music featured Mean Jake. and the Mad Plaid Brass.

"This is a great festival," Rauth said. "This is definitely one of the best ones that we've been to in Wisconsin."