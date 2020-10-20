WATCH NOW: Blake supporters kick off march from Kenosha to Milwaukee, call for change by voting

He said local groups have united with others in Racine and Milwaukee to make change "because we're all on the same board."

"We have the same agenda and we're over tired. We want the governor to stand up and denounce what this officer did," he said. "We want the mayor and every elected official to stand up and let the Blake family know where they are. This is past 30 days, and damn it, we want justice."

Justin Blake also promoted the need for people to vote, urging supporters to let the family know where they stood following his nephew's shooting.

"Change is in the air," he said. Know that."

McLean said the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who had been scheduled to attend the overnight march, was not in attendance due to health issues, but was expected to call in to speak when the marchers arrived in Milwaukee later in the day.

Bishop Tavis Grant, who spoke in Jackson's place representing the Rainbow Push Coalition, said their demonstration wasn't the only one occurring, as similar voter drives and marches were happening in Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles, among others. And the march, was not just for Blake, either -- but for Breona Taylor, Terrance Coleman, George Floyd and Stephon Watts, who were shot and killed by police, Grant said.

"America is waking up this morning to a new America. Black lives matter. LGBTQ lives matter. The unemployed matter. The immigrant lives matter. Uninsured people matter," Grant said. "America's coming together on 10-20-20 to make a statement. We've had enough. We're gonna to register. We're gonna show up. We're gonna turn out and we're gonna change America for the better."

