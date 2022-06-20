WATCH NOW: Bonnie Hame developed? Senior housing proposed for long-vacant property in Kenosha

The empty Bonnie Hame property, 3000 52nd St., near the former Chrysler Engine Plant lot, could be getting a 235-unit senior living complex, with a conceptual plan review going before the Kenosha Plan Commission next week.

The scheduled commission meeting this week has been postponed due to a lack of a quorum, the meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. at the municipal building.

Bonnie Hame Meadows, as the proposed development has been named, would consist of two buildings sitting at the northern half of the lot, between 46th Street and 50th Street. One would include a memory care center with 30 units and an additional 103 units of assisted living. The second would have 102 units for independent senior living.

Robert Neibauer, with the Madison-based Lake States Sneior Facilities LLC, communicated to City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke that the residents of the new housing community would be 55 or older with a range of care needs.

The facilities would provide numerous amenities, including an endless pool, spa, theater and country store. Electric cars will be available for internal transportation.

Niebauer said the complex would also provide spaces for the surrounding neighborhood, with facilities for outdoor activities and walking trails, berms and wooded areas.

“We’re encouraged that there’s interest in developing the site,” Wilke said. “We always like to see investment in those neighborhoods.”

If the plan review is approved and Lake States chooses to go ahead with the project, they will need to purchase the land from the current owner, Cincinnati-based RHB Associates. Further formal plan approvals will also be required.

Paperwork for the proposal indicate Plan Commission staff have expressed concerns that the overall site layout is not compatible with the Wilson Neighborhood Plan. Four goals of that plan are highlighted, including building orientation, façade designs, building size and design, and pedestrian-friendly design.

The lot is just under 15 acres. The proposal includes two alternate designs for the northern most proposed building.

During World War II, the Bonnie Hame lot, sitting between 52nd Street and 46th Street west of 30th Avenue, was used as temporary housing for workers of the nearby Nash plant, run by the federal government to address a housing crisis as factory production spiked during wartime.

Despite its temporary nature, the temporary buildings remained for decades past their expiration date, providing sub-par housing and numerous safety hazards as the buildings began to fall into disrepair. The final building was razed in 1965.

