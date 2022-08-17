WATCH NOW: Caden Warren, Beau Schwertfeger take home grand champion, grand champion reserve ribbons

There was only standing room available for spectators who wanted to see who would take home the grand champion overall and reserve grand champion overall ribbons at the Kenosha County Fair Junior Fair swine show.

After guiding his crossbreed pig through the showing area for the judge, Caden Warren heard his name announced as the grand champion overall winner. Cheers shot from the crowd in celebration.

"It feels very rewarding," Warren said.

Warren, who has been showing pigs for four years, said he has been caring for his pig by feeding him twice a day and taking him for walks, among other fair preparations, since March of this year.

Warren said he has always been involved in 4H, and his interest in showing pigs began after trying it out one time.

After Warren received his plaque and ribbon, judging continued to determine the grand champion reserve overall winner. After carefully examining each pig in the staging area, Beau Schwertfeger, 18, was announced as the winner.

Schwertfeger said it felt good to win the award.

"I worked hard for it," Schwertfeger said. "It took many years to learn everything and study how the pig behaves."

Like Warren, Schwertfeger also spent a lot of time preparing for the fair with his Berkshire pig "Berky," as he also fed his pig twice a day. Schwerfeger would spend five hours a day with Berkey and found himself spending weekends with him too.

"It's just a lot of time you have to put into it," Schwertfeger said. "It's a lot of vacation time you can't take and a lot of weekends spent at the barn. You don't get too many weekend off, that's for sure."

Schwertfeger said his interest in showing pigs stemmed from his dad, who used to show pigs.

"It was always his dream for us to show pigs, and we were never really into it," Schwertfeger said. "And now we're really into it, so we just kind of jumped into it."

The Schwertfeger family as a whole had a successful day, as the family received awards in the individual classes, some of which include grand and reserve champions in the Duroc breed, and champion Berkshire.

"To have that accomplishment feels very good," Scwertfeger said. "I worked very hard on it."

INFO BOX:

Thursday fair schedule:

8:30 a.m. junior fair poultry show east of poultry building

9 a.m. open class foods judging at open class building

10 a.m. junior fair beef show followed by open class beef show in the show and sale arena

10 a.m. Scavenger Hunt - pick up your clue sheet at the ticket gates - turn in sheets by 5:00PM in Marketplace Building

10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration - north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5 - 12)

Noon – 2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle & TRT Gear on display - south of Poultry Barn

2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship - east of Poultry Building

3 p.m. Open class poultry show – east of poultry building

3 p.m. KR Bluegrass band at Creekside Stage

3:30 p.m. Junior and open class goat show

5:00 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade - begins at Antique Machinery Display and continues through Grandstand area

6:00 p.m. Amateur Wine Competition Results - Barrel Room

6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby – Grandstands

7:45 p.m. In The Stix at Creekside Stage