MOUNT PLEASANT - The immaculate atmosphere Saturday afternoon was probably everything the Racine Unified School District envisioned when it decided to build a brand, spanking-new aquatic center at Case High School.

A loud, cheering crowd, screaming coaches and swimmers, an extremely high level of competition and bleachers upon bleachers to accommodate the hundreds of spectators.

Yes, the Racine Unified Aquatic Center is every bit worth the 20-some odd and more million dollars it took to build it, and Saturday's WIAA Division 1 swimming sectional proved this is only the beginning.

The meet was dominated by two Waukesha teams, Waukesha South/Mukwonago and Waukesha West, who took the top two spots in the team standings, but Kenosha County was heavily represented.

The Badger Co-op girls, who feature several Central and Wilmot swimmers, took third overall, missing second by one point, and they will send Central stars MacKenzie Thomas, Zoe McNeill and Addison Palmer to Saturday's WIAA State Swimming and Diving Tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium.

Furthermore, Tremper's Teiya Brewster finished second in the diving sectional, wowing the judges with 11, yes, 11, impressive, twisting dives, to advance to her second straight state meet Saturday.

After the sectional Saturday, the Badger girls showed plenty of emotion, some crying into coach Alison Whowell's arms after realizing the finality of everything, and others hugging in joy knowing state was only one week away.

For Thomas, who took second in the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle and was part of the sectional champion 200 medley relay squad with Palmer, McNeill and Aspen Whowell, it was a great day of swimming.

"My times are in the top eight of state," Thomas said Saturday after the meet. "The 200 medley was good because we got first. The 200 free relay is up in the air. We should make it."

"Last year, we were really good, but honestly we are good because we have fun, we all bond together, and when you're waiting on the block, you get nervous together and everyone bonds over it," McNeill added. "I like swimming better in relays, your teammates are counting on you so I always do better."

Palmer, a Central freshman who swims for Badger, swam an impressive 58.2 seconds in the 100 butterfly to win the event and advance to state.

"That's a drop for me, so that's pretty good," Palmer said. "State is exciting for me. I started swimming when I was 7 for the Pleasant Prairie Patriots at the Rec Plex. My national meet last year was in Florida, it was an outdoor pool, and it was fun. I didn't really get any time off this year, so I'll be taking two weeks off after state."

Palmer, McNeill and Thomas all carpool the 20-some minutes every day after school to Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

"Over the summer, it was hard because of early practices, but right now it's really fun. We get to talk to each other and just have fun. I'm hoping to drop another second at state."

Badger finished with 333 points, just three total points behind Waukesha South/Mukwonago.

Indian Trail was the highest city of Kenosha participant with 159 points, good for fifth.

Tremper was 10th with 92 points, and Bradford was 13th with 39.

For Badger coach Alison Whowell, it was a strong sectional from her girls.

"We're excited, the girls have had a lot of goals, hopefully all three relays should get in," Coach Whowell said. "We had five girls for that last relay, and it being the last chance to post times, it was emotional. We have a very talented group of girls, they work very hard. We want to be able to celebrate as a team and get the girls their individual goals."

"We have some really strong club teams in the area, the Lake Geneva YMCA Ducks and LG Swim Club, and SEA is where Mack (MacKenzie swims), and it really is good. Swimming is one of those sports where you have to be a year-round swimmer to compete at the state level."

Flips, pikes and stick the landing

Though Tremper's team score wasn't in the top half of the sectional, Teiya Brewster shined in the diving event.

Badger's Wylde Chupich won the event with a score of 511.35, but Brewster front and reverse flipped, and piked her way to second place with a 413.2, good enough to get her to Saturday's state tournament.

Tremper coach Tracy Keckler praised Brewster Saturday, along with Katie Lokken in the 200 freestyle, Mckenzie Dawson in the 500 free, and the 200 medley relay (season best).

Keckler mentioned the team had 65 personal best times last weekend at conference.

"Teiya is going to state," Keckler said. "It's all based on scores, all 11 dives have a score and the judges' scores are multiplied by the difficulty."

Keckler's assistant coach said Brewster landed a front two-and-a-half tuck, a hard dive, and also did a front two-somersaults pike.

"That's a hard one," she said. "She does a reverse double, and a back two-somersaults tuck. Each one has a different degree of difficulty."

Keckler added Brewster is very good at her front two pike.

Brewster took sixth overall as a junior at state in 2021.

"She can do better this year," Keckler said. "She's a hard worker, and she's willing to try different dives with harder difficulty.