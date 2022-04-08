WATCH NOW: Ceremonial portrait of long-time Kenosha County judge Mary K. Wagner unveiled

Retired Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner’s official portrait was unveiled in front of a packed audience in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

The painting will be installed in the historic courtroom alongside portraits of more than a dozen other judges who served the county. Wagner’s portrait will join that of retired Judge Barbara A. Kluka, the first woman to serve as a judge in Kenosha County, in the courtroom. Wagner’s first husband, Judge John E. Malloy, is also displayed in the courtroom.

Wagner retired from the bench in the summer of 2021 after serving for 30 years in five consecutive terms. During her time in the judiciary, she served as deputy chief judge, as chief judge and as the “chief of the chief judges” from 2013-14.

Funds for the portrait were raised by the Kenosha County Bar Association, Kenosha County Circuit Court judges and members of the public.

“I’m very grateful for all of your kindness,” Wagner said in front of local judges, elected officials, attorneys, family and friends.

The 40-by-42-inch oil on canvas portrait by artist Sergei Chernikov captured Wagner’s likeness, especially her smile. Chernikov said he was honored to paint Wagner and it took him five weeks to complete the portrait.

“Of course, Judge Wagner, she’s so full of life and she doesn’t hold back,” Chernikov said. “We try to avoid showing big smiles in portraiture but without it she doesn’t even look herself. ... She practically painted herself and she gave me the best material. And again, she doesn’t hold back.”

Wagner said she was impressed with Chernikov and the portrait.

“He is just wonderful,” Wagner said, adding he appreciated his talent.

After the unveiling Wagner said “she couldn’t believe” how beautiful the portrait is and was “stunned” by Chernikov’s work.

Wagner also highlighted the community effort to fund the restoration of the Ceremonial Courtroom back to its “original glory.”

Chernikov, who works across the nation, said “you can count on one hand” the communities with such a commitment to preserving historic courthouses.

