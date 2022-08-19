WATCH NOW: Children's parade and pedal tractor pulls spotlight family fun at the fair Friday

WILMOT -- Children and family fare were in focus Friday as the annual Children's Parade and pedal tractor pulls were held at the Kenosha County Fair.

The parade has been a decades-long tradition at the fair.

Sean and Carri Johnson of Bristol came to the parade for the first time this year and brought along their grandchildren, who were featured in their chicken coop float.

“I looked it up on Pinterest,” Carri said, explaining her float design. Sean said the float, which was a wagon decked out in hay covered by chicken wire, took about three to four hours to make, which did not include the time it took for the glue to dry.

Alphie, Isaac, Kolbe and Max McDonald were dressed as Pac Man and the ghosts from the video game.

Their mom, Maggie McDonald said the costumes came together in roughly 15 minutes.

“We’re just looking forward to enjoying the fair,” Maggie said.

Miranda Bird, superintendent of the Children's Parade, said she was grateful to have another large turnout this year, with kids in the event ranging in ages from 3 weeks to 12 years old.

“We’re just so grateful that people come out every year and do it, because we always have around 100 kids that come out in fantastic costumes,” Bird said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

Following the parade, pedal tractor pull competitions drew a crowd outside the 4H project barns. Similar to the parade, the pedal pulls have been part of the fair for decades.

“This was probably the biggest group of kids aged 13 and older (24 contestants) we’ve ever had, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Cathy Dowe, who serves as chair of the pedal tractor pull.

There were 23 contestants signed up to compete in the 5 to 6 year old age subdivision.

This year was Logan Feivor’s first year competing in the pedal pulls. Although he is 4 years old, his mother, Crystal, said he was competing with the older kids.

“He did so good,” Crystal said. “I think it’s great for the kids. It’s nice to see involvement of kids supporting other kids and adults supporting other adults.”

Dowe has been working the pedal pull for 40 years, and enjoys seeing the families each year at the fair.

“It’s just fun to see the families grow up, and the see the kids get older and go into different groups,” Dowe said. “Like Nick has been doing it since he was 6 years old.”

Nick Gerlach, 18, of Salem placed second in his pedal pull division Friday morning.

“It felt good to be back out there and get second place,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach took an interest in the pulls when he was younger because he wanted to compete with his siblings. For his family, the event has been a tradition.

“I think more people should do the pulls,” Gerlach said. “I think we can make it bigger (and) I think more people should come next year.”