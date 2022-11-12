Pleasant Prairie’s annual Run with the Turkeys event drew in more than 60 runners of all ages Saturday morning, with racers enjoying some hot cocoa and snacks after a chilly loop along the shores of Lake Andrea.

Kicking off just after 9 a.m., 65 runners made their way around a preplanned 5K route, with the frontrunner, Chris Truscott, completing the race in a speedy 17 minutes and 50 seconds, or about 5 minutes and 44 seconds per mile.

Truscott said the chilly weather was ideal for running, but lamented the strong winds he encountered along the way.

“It was a big effort,” Truscott said. “You’re always questioning your life decisions when you get out of the car and its cold.”

Truscott praised the event, saying he especially enjoyed the route.

“It was fun, they did a nice job putting this together,” Truscott said.

Sandy Wiedmeyer, operations superintendent for RecPlex, said the long-running event brings out all sorts, from young to old.

“We get a lot of families, that’s who we cater to,” Wiedmeyer said. “It’s about getting the community out together, getting fit and having fun.”

After the final runner had crossed the finish line, Wiedmeyer handed out awards to the fastest runners in various categories in the much warmer Donald Wruck Beach Pavilion. All participants also received an event medal and t-shirt.

Weidmeyer said the RecPlex typically holds three to four races a year, including the Run with the Turkeys event, and next year plans to hold a fastest man and woman race, where only two runners can win the title.

More information about running events at the RecPlex is available online at RecPlexOnline.com under the Triathlons & Events tab, by calling 262-925-6742 or via email at raceinfo@plprairie.com.