WATCH NOW: 'Coffee House' planned to help veterans get the assistance they need

Helping military veterans, whether it’s with a hot meal, a place to live or even figuring out necessary benefit paperwork is a never-ending quest.
And for Jo Wynn of Walkin’ in My Shoes, it’s become her latest project, and she is reaching out to the public for some help.
Wynn is looking to start a “Coffee House for Vets” program that would be run out of the office for her nonprofit at 2211 50th St., in Kenosha. She said her organization will continue to operate there as well, but will meet with clients by appointment only until that building can be expanded.
The impetus behind the idea for the coffee house is several fold, Wynn said from a pavilion inside Simmons Park on Friday.
“The hope is that we get more homeless veterans to come in, spend a day with us, have a cup of coffee, learn more about them and their plight with homelessness in Kenosha and what we can do to help put them in some kind of housing situation for themselves,” she said.
But Wynn added the help isn’t just for the city’s homeless veterans.
“It’s all veterans,” she said. “If you put that homelessness tag on it, that’s the stigma part of it. These doors are open to every single veteran.”
Wynn said a fundraising effort has begun that will continue through Aug. 13. She said the goal is to generate $25,000, which will cover rent, utilities, insurance and necessary renovations.
The goal is to open the coffee house to the public by Oct. 1.
And if people want to help, it’s not just a cash infusion that will do the trick, Wynn said.
“The whole program is still all volunteer,” she said. “They may not have the money (to donate), but they can come in and help us.”
Wynn said the plan is for the coffee house to be open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will not serve as a nightly or day shelter, a clothing or food bank and there will be no loitering.
Veterans involved
The idea behind the coffee house came from Tom Greeno, a U.S. Army veteran, who met Wynn in 2019 at the Walkin’ In My Shoes 13th annual Homeless Person’s Memorial Day Event in Kenosha.
Greeno, along with the help of other veterans, will oversee the project.
“That’s why we want the coffee house, so people that need help can come and get help,” Greeno said.
Fellow Army veteran Allan Miller agreed.
“(It’s) to give them a starting spot is what it boils down to, and to introduce them to people who can help,” Miller said.
Miller, who makes his own crafts, including handmade canes, said he would like to pass that self-learned skill down to anybody who is interested, if only to serve one main purpose.
“Maybe I can give them something to do, change their perspective in life and give them a reason to keep going,” he said.
When it comes to applying for veterans’ benefits, that’s where many struggle, Wynn said, because they don’t know how to complete the process or just don’t have the resources.
At the coffee house, though, a computer with online access would be set up and staff would be there to guide anybody through the work that needs to be done.
“Veterans need to apply for their full benefits so they can see what they qualify for,” she said. “And if they don’t qualify, then we look to other nonprofits for alternatives.
There are many examples, Wynn said, of veterans who are either waiting for or haven’t applied for benefits who are in desperate need of help.
She spoke of one man she’s trying to help who is fighting cancer.
“He should not be sleeping in his truck,” Wynn said. “He should have a place to help him heal. He served two tours in Afghanistan. It hurts me. I’m trying to find a hotel for him to stay in until he can get his full benefits.”
Central location
Wynn said the coffee house has another big positive, in that it will give representatives from the Veterans Administration a place to go so they can offer the veterans the help they need.
But she said it’s even more important for the VA to hear from the veterans themselves about the specific needs they have, and not just what the VA thinks they want.
“That is the main concern,” she said. “It’s not just homelessness with veterans here in Kenosha. It’s homeless throughout the nation. We have to meet them where they are, find out what they want. They’ve served our country. It’s time for us to give them the basics.
“Some type of housing (is needed) where they don’t feel like they’re being micromanaged by a program. That’s why a coffee house is good because it’s the first step to getting our veterans to come in and tell (the VA) what they want.”
Wynn used the opportunity for an interview to make a plea to the community.
“We need to stop ignoring the ones who went, served this country and came back,” she said. “They didn’t come back perfect, but they came back. These are the ones that we want to continue to serve.”
An online link to make donations fcan be found online at www.mtyc.co/bkju4g, and donations also can be sent to Walkin’ In My Shoes, 2211 50th St., Kenosha, 53140-3162.