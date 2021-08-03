WATCH NOW: 'Coffee House' planned to help veterans get the assistance they need

“Maybe I can give them something to do, change their perspective in life and give them a reason to keep going,” he said.

When it comes to applying for veterans’ benefits, that’s where many struggle, Wynn said, because they don’t know how to complete the process or just don’t have the resources.

At the coffee house, though, a computer with online access would be set up and staff would be there to guide anybody through the work that needs to be done.

“Veterans need to apply for their full benefits so they can see what they qualify for,” she said. “And if they don’t qualify, then we look to other nonprofits for alternatives.

There are many examples, Wynn said, of veterans who are either waiting for or haven’t applied for benefits who are in desperate need of help.

She spoke of one man she’s trying to help who is fighting cancer.

“He should not be sleeping in his truck,” Wynn said. “He should have a place to help him heal. He served two tours in Afghanistan. It hurts me. I’m trying to find a hotel for him to stay in until he can get his full benefits.”

Central location