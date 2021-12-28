WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Stars clash as St. Joseph boys defeat Bradford

Monday night was not only a tale of two halves, it was also a battle of stars.

In the sixth and final game of the first day of the annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena, a packed house had the pleasure of witnessing 6-foot-6 Bradford senior big man Keviyon Price and his down-low presence battle state-ranked St. Joseph and its dynamic duo of senior wing Andrew Alia and senior point guard Caiden Lecce.

Price won the first half, with 13 of the Red Devils’ first 15 points, but it was the Lancers’ talented tandem that shined just a bit brighter and won the game.

After falling behind by seven points early, St. Joseph turned up the defensive intensity, got out and ran and started knocking down outside shots, and Bradford couldn’t keep up in a 56-43 non-conference victory for the Lancers.

Bradford coach Greg Leech said St. Joseph used all parts of the college basketball court at Carthage, which is larger than a high school floor, and his squad couldn’t defend it all.

Alia was named the Player of the Game, an honor bestowed after each game of the classic, thanks to 12 points, 10 rebounds and several blocks, along with his defense on Price in the second half. Lecce, meanwhile, scored 18 points to lead the Lancers.

Price finished with a game-high 21 points, but the ultra-athletic Alia made his life difficult in the second half, and St. Joseph — ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — was much more physical inside overall in improving to 5-2 on the season.

Lecce turns tide

While Alia was a major factor, nobody turned the tide quite like Lecce. With his team trailing, 18-12, in the first half, the point guard pushed the pace and scored a few quick fast-break buckets in leading the Lancers on a 12-3 run to close the first half.

That changed the game, as the Lancers were able to continue their up-tempo play in the second half, incorporating three 3–pointers and several steals and breakaway buckets.

“Adapting to the fast pace and getting our flow going,” Alia said of how St. Joseph pulled ahead. “We just started playing faster and playing together as a team and got it done.

“Lecce had a great offensive game. We have Lecce, Saveion (Weatherford), Eric (Kenesie), a great group of guards. They’re real scrappy, and we’re real blessed to have them. Personally, I felt I couldn’t get in a groove scoring the ball, but others guys stepped up and made plays for us.”

Key baskets from Kenesie (five points), junior forward Peter Stapleton (seven points) and senior wing Matt Schulte (eight points) allowed St. Joseph to maintain a double-digit lead for the final seven minutes.

And a technical foul on Leech didn’t help the Red Devils’ cause, as he was "T'd" up after questioning a call.

“I thought he disrespected me, and I let him know,” Leech said. “He told me to shut up, and as far as I know, that’s not protocol. I wanted to know why he called something underneath the basket when standing on the sideline, that’s all."

Despite that, Leech praised St. Joseph's defense for making in-game adjustments.

“Turnovers that led to easy buckets got them back in the game," Leech said. "Defensively, we played a pretty decent game. I thought St. Joe’s did better with help-side defense in the second half on Keviyon, but we got away from some things.

"When that happens, that’s my fault.”

Leech also said the Lancers are quick, and they get the ball up quickly. He said the larger college floor (10 feet longer) is harder to defend.

“They played fundamentally strong, and we did part of the second half, but we wore down and didn’t play a complete 36 minutes,” Leech said.

St. Joseph went up, 31-25, after an Alia triple, but Price answered with two quick baskets to tie things up.

Later in the second half, after the Bradford technical foul led to a four-point swing, the Red Devils managed cut the lead to seven again.

But a hustle play helped put Bradford away. Kenesie was wide open after the Lancers tracked down an offensive rebound off an Alia 3-point miss and calmly swished it from the left elbow to put St. Joseph up by 10.

Schulte added a steal and breakaway layup, and then the Lancers broke the full-court press and Stapleton banked in a layup in heavy traffic to make it 51-38 with three minutes left.

Playing with energy

St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said his team played with a ton of energy Monday night.

“We’re only as good as our defense is, and it was another great effort (Monday),” Garcia said. “Holding them to 43 points is really low with scorers like (senior guard Jalen) Carlino. Defense is what is going to make or break us, and our defense makes our offense go.

“We put Andrew on Price in the second half, and it paid off. Overall, it’s a great confidence-builder. If you look at D-1 or D-4, if you have talent, it doesn’t matter.”

Junior guard Keany Parks added eight points for Bradford, which dropped to 2-5 overall.

“We’ve got to be able to take care of the basketball and control runs,” Leech said. “We got out of character and had some lulls defensively in the second half. We can’t be about that if we want to win games.”

Garcia, meanwhile, said the ultimate goal for the Lancers is still reaching the WIAA Division-4 State Tournament, and he likes where his team currently sits as the calendar approaches 2022 and the meat of the regular season.

“We have a great opportunity to make history, and if we can keep getting better day by day, I think we have a great shot of going to state,” Garcia said

“I think we’re one of the best teams in Division-4.”

St. Joseph will face Tremper in the traditional matchup that concludes the entire classic at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Bradford will take on Greenfield in its second game of the classic at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

