WATCH NOW: Farigoers flock to the truck and tractor pulls and stay for combine demo derby

Fairgoers packed the grandstands and lined up along the center of the Wilmot Raceway with their phones ready to record the combine demolition derby Thursday night.

After the announcer finished his countdown, the combines, each decked out in paint jobs ranging from unicorn themed decorations to an imitation Tonka trunk, stepped on the gas to start knocking each other out of the competition.

In the first round of the demolition derby, 10 of the 17 combines competing were knocked out of the competition and dragged away to make room for the next and final round of competition.

After lining up once again, the combines ruthlessly went after each other. Amidst a pileup of around three combines, a red and yellow combine with the name “Adam” written on the front was declared the “last man standing” by the announcer.

“Holy s***,” said Edward Simionescu, who was a first-time viewer of the demolition derby.

Simionescu attended the derby along with Alex Broyles, both of whom are Lake County residents. Thursday night was Broyles’ first time at the demolition derby, and Simionescu’s second time.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Broyles said. “Just shock and awe.”

Simionescu and Broyles heard about the demolition derby from a friend who was part of the event.

Prior to the demolition derby, spectators flocked to the grandstands and center ring of the track to watch the truck and tractor pulls.

Participants from all around the state of Wisconsin and parts of Illinois came to show off their truck or tractor’s capability to pull a weighted trailer across 300 feet of dirt track.

Some of the categories within the competition included street-legal diesel trucks, altered stock trucks, 9,500 pound farm stock tractors, semis, PI Hot Farm tractors and PI Pro Farm tractors.

Mike and Julie Berthold of Hoffman Estates, IL, sat to watch the tractor and truck pulls for the first time along with their friend Deborah Harris of Des Plaines, IL, who invited them out to the event.

“I want to see what the truck pulls are all about and learn more about that, “ Julie said.

Harris was most excited about the combine demolition derby, which was what initially piqued Mike and Julie’s interest.

“That’s what got them started,” Harris said. “They said, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen that! Let’s go!’”

Mark, of Kenosha, and Nicole and Charlotte Olszewski, of Wilmot, claimed a spot on the grandstand well before the tractor pulls started to watch Nicole’s husband and son in the tractor parade.

Nicole said her family usually attends tractor pulls in Kenosha and Walworth counties.

“We usually go to the tractor pulls… here and in Walworth County,” Nicole said. “It’s like our family tradition.”

Mark said he enjoys going and seeing people have a good time.

“I just like to see all the people having a good time,” he said. “And (I like) to be able to come out and enjoy it and not be concerned with everything going on in the world.”