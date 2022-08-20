WATCH NOW: First Rock N Roll Circus music festival held downtown

Kenosha residents milled about 57th Street in front of the Kenosha Creative Space for the first Rock N Roll Circus music festival Saturday afternoon.

"(The first act) went really well," said Jeremiah Lunde, a co-organizer of the event. "We wanted to be outside and have an outdoor space, but with all the weather stuff hanging overhead we made a last-minute decision to go inside, but I think it was the right call."

All proceeds go to the Kenosha Creative Space.

The inspiration for the festival, which took roughly eight months to organize, came from wanting to put together something that had never been done before, according to Lunde.

"We really wanted to do something that Kenosha has never seen before and bring in bands that haven't performed in Kenosha before or wouldn't normally get booked here," Lunde said. "Just the absurdity and contrast to the other events that take place in Kenosha sort of gave us the idea for that circus element."

Abby Bloxdorf, a co-organizer of the event, said the event is important because it brings a lot to Kenosha.

"It brings a lot to Kenosha, not only bringing citizens together to do something positive together, but also to bring people to Kenosha," Bloxdorf said.

Lunde added that the event helps show people they do not need to travel to another large city to see national acts.

"It's important for people living in Kenosha to realize that we don't always need to go to Chicago or Milwaukee to see amazing live music," Lunde said. "We need to be facilitating those kinds of people in Kenosha to expand our culture in a way we wouldn't otherwise be able to do."

Lunde also felt there were not many events in Kenosha geared toward younger people and their interests.

"We felt like there was a need there. As young people in Kenosha there aren't really any events across the city that are geared to us and our interests," Lunde said. "We love indie music and so do a lot of people our age, so we wanted to share that and bring it to our community."

Logan Haller, a band member of the group Lunde, said it was a beautiful sight to see people gather to support bands.

"I'm so happy to see all the support and see all the artists from different cities and different states come together for this," Haller said. "It's just such a beautiful sight to see downtown Kenosha filled with young people and older people coming out to see live music and also helping out our local businesses too."

Haller, who plays multiple instruments in the band, joined Lunde after an invite from the bassist. Lunde was originally formed in 2018 by cousins Jeremiah Lunde and Nate Uhrich, and expanded to a five-member group after 2020.

Friends of the groups performing Saturday came out to support them at their shows.

Tegan Merritt said she is friends with people in the group Joey Belotti and The Change Machine, and came to the event to support them.

"(I'm looking forward to) seeing everyone come out and support something local and all the good music that's going to be here today," Merritt said.

Dave Klemisch and John Skalbeck, both of Pleasant Prairie, were there because they enjoy supporting local acts and events.

"I've been to a lot of events throough the Kenosha Creative Space and they've always been good," Skalbeck said. "This next band that's coming up, Joey Belotti and The Change Machine, I've seen them a few times and they're fantastic."

Klemisch said part of the draw to the festival is that all of the music performed is original and not covers.

"It's great to be in Kenosha when stuff is going on," Klemisch said. "This is a happening place."