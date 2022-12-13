GRANT CAROLING Maura Murphy, music teacher, left, directs as second grade students from Grant Elementary School sing songs as they carol at St. Catherine Com…

From "Jingle Bells" to "Feliz Navidad," second grade students from Grant Elementary School sang their hearts out for the memory care and independent living residents at St. Catherine Commons Tuesday afternoon.

GRANT CAROLING Kaiden Erickson, in second grade at Grant Elementary School, left, talks with Delores Leubke after he and his class sang Christmas songs to re…

The two second grade classes traveled to each building of the senior living community to sing winter holiday favorites, including "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," "O Christmas Tree," "Feliz Navidad," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

"I think 'Santa Claus is coming to town' is their favorite," said Grant second grade teacher Ashley Wolf.

GRANT CAROLING Second grade students from Grant Elementary School sing songs as they carol at St. Catherine's Commons on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

GRANT CAROLING Maura Murphy, music teacher, right, directs as second grade students from Grant Elementary School sing songs as they carol at St. Catherine's …

Maura Murphy, general music teacher for kindergarten through fifth grade classes at Edward Bain School of Language Arts and Grant elementary, said she asked the students what songs they wanted to sing.

GRANT CAROLING Delores Luebke, left, and Jane Schnuck, right, clap for second grade students from Grant Elementary School after they finish a song while caro…

"They especially loved 'O Christmas Tree,'" Murphy said. "It does have a beautiful melody."

This is the first year the school has taken students caroling at St. Catherine Commons, but the school has gone to the facility to trick-or-treat as an annual tradition. Grant Principal Leah Whitford said the event was orchestrated on the school's behalf by Rachel Malsack, administrative specialist at Grant Elementary, and "it wouldn't have happened without her."

"We appreciate our partnership with St. Catherine Commons," Whitford said. "There's just something special about different generations coming together."

At the end of the second performance, the students were invited to enjoy cookies and juice with the independent living residents. Each table was full of second graders, residents and happy conversation.

"It feels very special and so important for the student to experience that cross-generational connection," Murphy said.

GRANT CAROLING Isabelle Garcia, in second grade at Grant Elementary, sings Christmas songs with her class at St. Catherine's Commons on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

On the way home, student were able to take Christmas presents, which were donated by St. Catherine Commons residents via a "giving tree."

GRANT CAROLING Gifts from St. Catherine's Commons sit on a table for Grant Elementary School students.

"We organized a giving tree for 50 people for our residents to donate to," said St. Catherine Commons Administrator Lisa Pecha. "We got a list of what was needed for the students from Rachel."

GRANT CAROLING Second grade students from Grant Elementary School eat cookies and talk with residents at St. Catherine's Commons on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Kate Stephan-Cothell, the manager at St. Catherine Commons, said the residents are "extremely generous."

"We have a very giving community," she said.

GRANT CAROLING Gifts from St. Catherine's Commons sit on a table for Grant Elementary School students.

GRANT CAROLING Kaiden Erickson, in second grade at Grant Elementary School, right, speaks with residents at St. Catherine's Commons after caroling with his c…

Students with siblings received gifts for them as well, so each child would have a gift to open on Christmas Day.

"It feels fulfilling," Pecha said. "It feels good to help those in need."