WATCH NOW: Hailey Harpster, Nicholas Drissel win grand champion overall and grand champion reserve in the beef show

Spectators crowded the show and sale arena and waited with bated breath to see who the judge would choose to win the ribbon for the grand champion overall at the junior fair beef show Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Fair.

As the judge extended his hand out to Hailey Harpster, 15, the crowd began to cheer.

“I was shocked,” Harpster said. “I didn’t expect to win.”

Harpster, of Wheatland, has been showing steer for five years, and her interest began after watching her brother show steer.

Harpster spent many weekends brushing, washing and preparing her crossbred steer, Timothy, for the fair.

“I would go (to prepare for the fair) on weekends and when I didn’t have school or tennis,” Harpster said.

Once Harpster was announced as the grand champion overall, judging continued to determine the winner of Reserve champion market beef. After much contemplation and examination from the judge, Nicholas Drissel, 17, was declared the winner.

“It was really cool,” Drissel said.

Drissel, of Paris, has been showing steer for three years and took interest after seeing his friends show steer.

“My family has always had steer,” Drissel said. “All my friends showed (steer), so I thought I’d do it too.”

In preparation for the fair, Drissel had to take time to wash and clip his steer, Three, which was categorized as “any other breed” in the show.

“My buddy’s is one, his is two and mine is three,” Drissel said as he explained where the name for his steer came from.

Drissel and Harpster each said they plan to continue showing steer.

Friday at the fair:

8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse & Pony Show at Horse Show Ring

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class

Rabbit Show - north of Rabbit Building

9 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy

Show at Show & Sale Arena

9:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Registration Begins - Outside Fair

Office (ages 14 and under) Register by 10:15 a.m.

10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration - (ages 5 - 12 and

13 - 16) north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins

11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 13 - 16) - north of 4-H

Exhibit Buildings

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5 - 12) - north of 4-H Exhibit

Buildings

1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging at Open Class Building

1 p.m. Stone Theory at Creekside Stage

3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes at Show & Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit

Demonstration - south of Poultry Barn

5 p.m. 4-H Fish Casting Contest at Fish Pond

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit

Demonstration - south of Poultry Building

6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest at Show & Sale Arena (all ages)

7:00 p.m. T & C Rodeo - Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Barrel

Racing and more! At the Grandstands ($5.00 admission fee

ages 12 and over)

8:30 p.m. THE NOW at Creekside stage