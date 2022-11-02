Hillcrest School and Jefferson Elementary School students broke ground together at Jefferson Elementary to plant two maple trees grown by the Hillcrest students.

The trees were grown from seedlings, according to Jay Robinson, who teaches the Total Interagency Model for Education Program at Hillcrest.

“It took seven years,” Robinson said. “Ideally we want them at all schools for them to tap for sap for maple syrup.”

He added that the trees have to be 10 inches in diameter before they can be tapped, so it will be a while before they grow to that point.

Zander Pearson, a Hillcrest graduate who helped with the growing and planting, said it felt pretty good to see the trees grow this large from seedlings.

“My mom and I, we go down there and help Mr. Robinson with his trees and help with the watering,” Pearson said, referring to the trees at the Hillcrest abortorium. “And that’s when they become like this so we can get some planted down for more schools.”

Students learned how to plant the tree into the ground, drive stakes into the ground to keep in secure and water it regularly.

“It’s been really cool to see them grow,” Robinson said. “And it’s been really fun to see the kids take over caring for them.”

Hillcrest Principal Eitan Benzaquen said the planting was part of a lengthy service project done by Hillcrest students throughout the years.

“Every student and every staff member does a service learning project every year at Hillcrest, and this one is a really cool one because it’s the longest running,” Benzaquen said. “It takes years for our kids to grow the tree. And then once it’s big enough to plant it over here, and once it’s big enough, again, to come over here, we have a whole kit of how to tap, then sugar it (and) make it into maple syrup so the staff here with kids for years to come can tap and have maple syrup. It’s kind of the coolest unit, but all of that is like 10 years. Usually our service learning projects are a one-day event here or two or three day event there.”

Robinson said it helps students be outdoors and enjoy the calming aspects of nature.

“This is something we’re pretty proud of,” Robinson said.