WATCH NOW: Iconic Twin Lakes ice cream shop opens for season, continuing a 60-year tradition

TWIN LAKES -- A sure sign that summer's on its way opened its doors over the weekend in Twin lakes.

Tom’s Straw Hat Ice Cream, 126 S Lake St., reopened for the season, serving up 25 different shake flavors and plenty of other unique ice cream desserts.

For now, the shop is only open on weekends, but Lori Andrekus, wife and “partner in crime” to owner Tom Andrekus, said they plan to expand their hours once the school year ends.

"I hope everybody comes by and visits us, because we have a lot of unique ice cream treats to share with everybody this year," Lori said.

The Andrekus’ are the fourth set of owners of the iconic ice cream shop, taking over the nearly 60-year-old business 11 years ago after Tom lost his job during the recession. Lori said the building was originally a Tastee Freez that opened in 1965.

“It’s a local landmark,” Lori said. “Everyone has memories of the Straw Hat.”

Staff have been key

Lori said it was thanks to their staff, primarily made up of high school students, who she said are critical to the day-to-day running of the business They area also the creative force behind the shop’s latest flavors.

Sundaes can range from caramel apple to a “unicorn,” which comes with a multi-colored unicorn lollipop, and is topped off with sprinkles and cotton candy.

Maddy Pedersen, who has worked at the shop for several years, said she enjoys it.

“It’s really fun seeing everyone so excited to have ice cream,” Maddy said.

Lori said they were lucky during the pandemic since they primarily serve people at their walk-up window. Because of that, they could safely stay open even when other restaurants and businesses were closing.

This year they’ll be reopening their dining room to patrons.“Now, we’ll be fully open. People can come inside," she said.

A long run

With more than a decade running the ice cream shop under their belt, Lori said she and Tom are considering handing the business off to the next couple, perhaps in a few years’ time. While she said several parties have approached them about selling, they want to make sure the business can continue long after they leave.

“We want to make sure it’s someone who wants to give back to the community,” Lori said.

There doesn’t seem to be any rush though, and Lori’s grandkids certainly seem happy to have easy access to plenty of ice cream.

“They’re very proud that their grandparents own an ice cream shop,” Lori said, laughing.

More information on hours and flavors can be found on the Tom’s Straw Hat Ice Cream Facebook page.

