WATCH NOW: Kenosha Coast Guard Station returns to full-service

Officials with U.S. Coast Guard Station Kenosha can’t wait for warmer weather.

It’s not to break up the ice on Lake Michigan, but to show their excitement and get out and meet the community.

Operations Petty Officer Ryan Huber said the station has quickly been embraced by the Kenosha community, despite the chilly weather, since returning to full 24/7 operations last fall.

“The welcome has been phenomenal,” Huber said, “We’re excited to get out there when it’s a little warmer and meet everybody.”

In September 2017, Station Kenosha was decommissioned as a full-time operating station, and was established as a seasonal facility that was only staffed from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend each year. During those months, the unit was staffed with a boat crew from Station Milwaukee, where all command and control operations were based.

Though it worked during the summer months, it substantially degraded the response times outside of those months due to the distance from Milwaukee to Kenosha and surrounding areas.

With the recommissioning of Station Kenosha back to a fully staffed, year-round station, response times to the boating public have been drastically faster resulting in a safer maritime environment for the community, officials said.

Winter rescues, weekly training

Rescues this winter season so far have been minimal, Huber said, the most notable being a fisherman who fell into the harbor right outside the Coast Guard’s boat house.

“If you’re going to fall in, it’s the best place to be,” Huber said.

However, weekly training and equipment checks continue on ice rescue vehicles, including a pickup truck equipped with an inflatable craft and a 29-foot rescue boat. Huber said the larger boat is currently docked in Milwaukee until the ice clears.

During the winter, Huber said they always have someone stationed on radio monitoring, making sure they can respond as quickly as possible to any emergency calls.

To operate in often freezing temperatures, Huber said the Coast Guard personnel have special dry suits designed with multiple layers to protect against hypothermia.

“Each rescue presents its unique type of dangers,” Huber said.

Use life jackets while ice fishing

With the ice comes the dangers of falling into the water during ice fishing.

“We understand its part of the community culture,” Huber said. “We advise people to wear a life jacket. All that gear you wear is heavy, so it could be life-saving.”

The Kenosha station serves the waters from Diversey Harbor in Chicago up to Wind Point Lighthouse in Racine.

The precursor to the current Coast Guard station was built in 1879, which received the first motor-driven lifesaving boat on Lake Michigan. A new station was built in 1934.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0