WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair Schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Nick’s Kid Show – noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone
Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races – 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m; and 6 p.m., west of Jr. Fair buildings
Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street
Discovery Barnyard – open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone
Milwaukee Flyers – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Circus Shane – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
4-H and Open Class Judging
Open Class Judging – beginning at 9 a.m. clothing, knitting, crocheting, home furnishings, flowers, vegetables, plants, photography, arts and crafts, swine
Junior Class Judging – sheep, following open class swine
