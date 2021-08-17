 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair Schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 18
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair Schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 18

The Kenosha County Fair officially kicks off its Centennial Celebration Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, — one year later than planned. But “Sewn in Tradition,” the 2021 fair theme, was already on display Tuesday as 4-H youth began arriving with their animals and other projects.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Hours – 8 a.m. to midnight

Midway Hours – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wristband Special – 1-9 p.m. $30

Grandstand Events

Truck and Tractor Pull with Combine Demolition Derby – 6:30 p.m.

Creekside Stage

95 WIL Rock with Saving Abel, Royal Bliss, Plush, The Almas and Day Rollers – 5-11 p.m.

The Barrel Room

Music by Gus – noon

Joshua Patterson – 3 p.m.

Carlos and Jess – 7:30 p.m.

80s Music – 10:30 p.m.

Contests and Special Events

Centennial Plaza Dedication – 6 p.m., followed by reception in Barrel Room

AG Olympics – 6: 30 p.m. at Show & Sale Arena

Family Entertainment

Nick’s Kid Show – noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone

Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races – 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m; and 6 p.m., west of Jr. Fair buildings

Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street

Discovery Barnyard – open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone

Milwaukee Flyers – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Circus Shane – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

4-H and Open Class Judging

Open Class Judging – beginning at 9 a.m. clothing, knitting, crocheting, home furnishings, flowers, vegetables, plants, photography, arts and crafts, swine

Junior Class Judging – sheep, following open class swine

