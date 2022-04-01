WATCH NOW: Kenosha Education Justice Coalition seeks change via petition

The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition called for action Friday in a gathering in Downtown Kenosha in an effort to ensure safe and equitable schools.

It is seeking support for a petition launched in response to the recent incident at Lincoln Middle School during which a Kenosha Police Department officer restrained a young student by placing a knee on her neck.

“We believe that every child, whatever their color, background or neighborhood has the right to learn in a supportive environment that respects their humanity, upholds their dignity and ensures just responses for mistakes and missteps,” said Tanya McClean, director of Leaders of Kenosha and a member of the coalition.

A press conference, held at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., was initially to be followed by a Town Hall community conversation related to the topic.

“The goal of the Town Hall tonight was to begin a solutions-based conversation about school safety and the roles of various security personnel and their interactions with students,” said Kyle Johnson of the coalition. “We want to come together as parents, educators, and students -- Black, white, Latinx, and Asian and American Indian -- to re-imagine Kenosha, demand safe and equitable schools for everyone.”

Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana, executive director of the Kenosha Education Association and a member of coalition, said the group was initially told it would be allowed to hold the event at the Civil War Museum. On Thursday, they were informed the reservation was cancelled because the event was political in nature. After further review Friday, the museum determined it could be held. However, KEJC had already had postponed Friday's Town Hall discussion.

“We want this to be an organized, well-attended event and want to ensure the community has ample time to make plans to participate,” said Koeppen-Mulwana. “At this time the KEJC has decided we will not reschedule the Town Hall at the Civil War Museum. We feel it is best to host the event in space where there is no pressure or fear of censorship and all feel encouraged to express their thoughts and opinions on the topic of school safety and security.”

Koeppen-Mulwana said the coalition will look to hold the meeting at a location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“Because the Lincoln Park neighborhood is most directly impacted by the most recent incident at Lincoln Middle School, we feel it is important to prioritize their voice and want to eliminate as many barriers as possible so that families can easily participate,” Koeppen-Mulwana said.

Rochelle Anderson, from the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Alderwoman Shayna Griffin, and Justin Blake also spoke at the press conference.

“This was an African American child who was 12 years old who ended up with an adult pressing her head to the ground and putting his knee on her neck,” said Blake. “The police officers have something to do with this, the school system has something to do with this, our community leaders have something to do with this. We’re all here for change, we hope.”

The group's petition outlines several demands in an effort to persuade the Kenosha Unified School Board and administration to evaluate policies, procedures, and training related to security personnel.

“Our country has recently witnessed the tragic consequences of this method of restraint and police departments, including Kenosha, have vowed not to use this barbaric maneuver,” the petition reads. “There is no circumstance in which such restraint is ever acceptable in our schools.”

Specifically, the KEJC is demanding via the petition:

The school board change its policies to require that all adults in our schools create meaningful relationships with our kids and a safe environment, including by participating in de-escalation training.

The school board require all Kenosha Police Department officers (serving in both official and off-duty capacities) in Kenosha schools undergo mandatory Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training, a safe, non-harmful behavior management system.

The school board ensure every student is able to grow and pursue their dreams by implementing restorative justice practices in every school.

Every school administration create structures that include, uplift and empower student voices.

Leaders in the State Legislature use Wisconsin’s surplus to deliver the mental and general health practitioners, counselors, psychologists, social workers, school nurses and other specialists that students need.

The coalition will announce the time, date and location of the postponed Town Hall conversation when a site has been secured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.