WATCH NOW: Kenosha Public Museum partners with high schools for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic heritage took center stage Saturday in a special festival Saturday in Kenosha featuring games, crafts, educational material and more from a wide range of Hispanic cultures.

The event marked Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off nationwide on Thursday. The festival was held in. collaboration with the Bradford High School Latino Empowerment Club.

Club representatives from Carthage College, as well Kenosha Unified's Indian Trail, Bradford and Tremper high schools had tables set up throughout the museum, and were joined by representatives of several advocacy and resource groups. Mi Gente, a Hispanic and Latino culture group at Carthage, offered cultural dance lessons.

Bridget Nash, Kenosha Public Museum’s curator of social sciences, said the festival, held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., was meant to elevate the conversation surrounding Hispanic culture in the community.

“This is primarily about education, we didn’t want to just focus on food or music,” Nash said.

Nash said this was the festival’s inaugural year, created from a partnership between the museum and Bradford High School.

“We want to get more community involvement,” Nash said. “I’m excited we could get the schools to partner with us.”

That partnership began when Lee Belanger-Gonzales, a Bradford teacher and advisor to the Latino Empowerment Club, reached out to try and bring more attention to Hispanic Heritage Month. She said such events are important to unifying communities and avoiding future conflicts.

“The major thing is to have the students interact with the community and the community with students,” Belanger-Gonzales said. “You can’t hate someone you know and have a connection with.”

Gabby Salgado, a senior at Bradford and a member of the Latino Empowerment Club, said she had always struggled with her identity before joining the club.

“I was always afraid about who I was,” Salgado said. “I wanted to try and heal myself.”

Now, Salgado says she is more comfortable with herself, and hopes to bring that self-assurance to others through events like the festival.

“I think just showing people who we are, fearlessly and unapologetically, is really the grounding for Latino empowerment,” Salgado said.

She had some advice for others struggling like she had been.

“Learn to love yourself, find people like you,” Salgado said.