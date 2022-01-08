WATCH NOW: Kenosha senior dining program gets congressman as volunteer in serving up hot meals

JOE STATES
Kenosha Area Family Aging Services Inc. had a special volunteer for its senior dining program Friday, as U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, helped hand out meals to Kenosha area residents at the Village Pub in Silver Lake.
Senior dining is part of KAFASI’s Meals on Wheels program, and provides curbside pickup of two meals twice a week free of charge, only requesting a small donation in return.
Katie Oatsvall, executive director of KAFASI, said that the senior nutrition programs have become even more critical during the pandemic.
“That’s especially in this time, when food prices are through the roof,” Oatsvall said. “KAFASI is really struggling, because need is higher.”
Oatsvall expected to hand out 80 meals to 40 people on Friday, which she said was low due to the cold weather. On Thanksgiving, Oatsvall said they handed out over 200 meals to over a hundred people.
Steil, who said he used to volunteer for Meals on wheels in Beloit, noted such programs are reliant on local volunteers.
“It’s been a really tough two years,” Steil said. “This is a way to make sure they’re getting a nutritious meal, and that social interaction.”
The senior dining program had to be transitioned from dine-in to curbside pickup during the pandemic, an idea Steil praised while also thanking the efforst of local volunteers.
“It’s that type of creativity that we need,” Steil said. “It speaks volumes about the community across the board.”
Oatsvall said that KAFASI has worked throughout the pandemic, providing $1 million of service through its 500-600 volunteers every year to the community.
“Service has never stopped, not a single day,” Oatsvall said.
More information on KAFASI and its senior nutrition programs can be found at
kafasi.org.
Today in history: Jan. 8
1815: Battle of New Orleans
In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having received word of the signing of a peace treaty.
U.S. ARMY SIGNAL CORPS
1935: Elvis Presley
In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
AP
1964: Lyndon Johnson
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”
AP
1994: Tonya Harding
In 1994, Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)
AP
2008: Hillary Clinton
In 2008, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powered to victory in New Hampshire’s 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House.
AP
2008: John McCain
In 2008, John McCain defeated his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.
AP
2011: Gabrielle Giffords
In 2011, U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in Nov. 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)
AP
2012: Gabrielle Giffords
Ten years ago: Bells rang in Tucson, Arizona, as residents paused to remember the six people killed in the shooting rampage a year earlier that left U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords severely wounded; Giffords led a crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance during an evening vigil.
AP
2012: Mitt Romney
Ten years ago: Mitt Romney’s Republican presidential rivals piled on the criticism during a morning debate, two days before the New Hampshire primary.
AP
2016: "El Chapo"
In 2016, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the world’s most-wanted drug lord, was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after walking through a tunnel to freedom from a maximum security prison.
AP
2017: Israel
Five years ago: A Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers, killing at least four people in one of the deadliest attacks of a wave of violence lasting more than a year. (The driver was shot dead.)
AP
2017: The Golden Globes
Five years ago: “La La Land” won seven Golden Globe Awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical, while “Moonlight” was recognized as best movie drama; Meryl Streep, accepting a lifetime achievement award, criticized President-elect Donald Trump without mentioning him by name.
Invision
2020: Iran
In 2020, Iran struck back at the United States for killing Iran’s top military commander, firing missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing American troops; more than 100 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the attack. As Iran braced for a counterattack, the country’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a Ukrainian jetliner after apparently mistaking it for a missile; all 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians and more than 50 Canadians.
AP
2021: Nancy Pelosi
One year ago: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike; she said the situation of “this unhinged President could not be more dangerous.”
AP
