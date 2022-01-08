WATCH NOW: Kenosha senior dining program gets congressman as volunteer in serving up hot meals

SILVER LAKE — Kenosha Area Family Aging Services Inc. had a special volunteer for its senior dining program Friday, as U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, helped hand out meals to Kenosha area residents at the Village Pub in Silver Lake.

Senior dining is part of KAFASI’s Meals on Wheels program, and provides curbside pickup of two meals twice a week free of charge, only requesting a small donation in return.

Katie Oatsvall, executive director of KAFASI, said that the senior nutrition programs have become even more critical during the pandemic.

“That’s especially in this time, when food prices are through the roof,” Oatsvall said. “KAFASI is really struggling, because need is higher.”

Oatsvall expected to hand out 80 meals to 40 people on Friday, which she said was low due to the cold weather. On Thanksgiving, Oatsvall said they handed out over 200 meals to over a hundred people.

Steil, who said he used to volunteer for Meals on wheels in Beloit, noted such programs are reliant on local volunteers.

“It’s been a really tough two years,” Steil said. “This is a way to make sure they’re getting a nutritious meal, and that social interaction.”

The senior dining program had to be transitioned from dine-in to curbside pickup during the pandemic, an idea Steil praised while also thanking the efforst of local volunteers.

“It’s that type of creativity that we need,” Steil said. “It speaks volumes about the community across the board.”

Oatsvall said that KAFASI has worked throughout the pandemic, providing $1 million of service through its 500-600 volunteers every year to the community.

“Service has never stopped, not a single day,” Oatsvall said.

More information on KAFASI and its senior nutrition programs can be found at kafasi.org.

