KENOSHA UNIFIED

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified superintendent candidates answer questions Tuesday

  • 0

Two Kenosha Unified School District superintendent finalist candidates introduced themselves and expressed their interest in the district at a forum held at the Educational Support Center Tuesday evening.

The candidates, Jason Nault and Jeffrey Weiss, were asked questions submitted by community members and stakeholders after introducing themselves and describing their leadership approaches.

George Steffen, a search and governance consultant with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, led the forum by explaining the way the process would be conducted and asking questions to the candidates from a submitted list.

Nault, who spoke first in the forum, is an associate superintendent in the Waukegan School District. His career in education started in 2000 as a social studies teacher at South High in Bakersfield, Calif. He went on to serve as dean of students at Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill., in 2005 before holding a variety of leadership positions including assistant principal in Chicago, adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University and high school principal in high schools in Chicago and Coral Springs, Florida.

Nault described his leadership style as "situational."

"The really strong leaders are the ones that are situational and they understand the context of any given situation, and then they know what that leadership approach is to take for that situation," Nault explained. "I pride myself on being able to understand the context of the situation."

Nault also described himself as an active listener and a strong communicator, and said he believes in shared decision making and distributed leadership.

The values of KUSD, such as unity, teamwork, diversity, equity and trust, along with the mission and the vision of the district, were factors, Nault explained, in why he sought the position.

"When I look at the mission and the vision of the district, where you ... are developed, where do you see yourself for the next three or five years? I want to be part of that," Nault said. "I want to add to that success. I want to be the person that steps in and contributes to that long term vision."

After 55 minutes of questions on topics from working in a diverse school district to his intentions of implementation of critical race theory, Nault was thanked for his time and a brief break ensued before Weiss was took his turn.

Weiss is a superintendent at the South Milwaukee School District and has worked in education since 1995. His career began as an English/reading specialist at Zion-Benton Township High School. 

In 2003, Weiss served as a subschool principal at Washington Park High School in Racine before moving on to hold other positions. He has served as supervisor of English/language arts, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent for elementary education in the Racine Unified School District. He was also superintendent in the Richmond School District.

Those professional experiences were referenced as Weiss talked about his capability to work in the role as potential KUSD superintendent.

Weiss expressed his interest in the role due to his connection to the community and as a parent with children who graduated from KUSD schools. 

"Education is my passion. The success of the community is my passion," Weiss said. "Making sure all of our students achieve to their highest level is the key to making sure our community does well."

Candidates field questions

Jason Nault

Q: What is your commitment to creating safe and equitable spaces for all students with an emphasis on marginalized communities?

A: We have to have systems and structures in place to ensure the safety of our schools on a daily basis. True equity work happens when you start to dig a little bit deeper into some of the policies that you have in place in the district, some of the systems and structures that you have in place that may not lend themselves necessarily to certain groups of students

Q: How will you approach retaining and recruiting highly qualified teachers during the time of budget constraints and a teacher shortage?

A: I think the most important way to retain teachers, one of the most important things that we can do as a district is to make people feel valued, respected, appreciated and heard. And in terms of recruitment, I think we have to think outside the box. I think it starts by how we market our district. What does our district look like? How are we competing with others around us? What separates us from others for people that want to come here? Secondly one of the things that we've done a lot Waukegan, especially in some of our district level departments, is we found that providing people with the opportunity to work from home is something that a lot of folks really enjoy.

Q: What is your understanding and intentions to implement Critical Race Theory and other non white-washed educational opportunities?

A: When it comes to critical race theory, I think the most important thing that we can do is provide a safe space for people to share their perspectives on what that is (and) take opportunities to learn and grow from different perspectives and points of view around these topics as a group. I think keeping students at the forefront of these discussions and trying to keep them away from politics as much as possible (is important). If we can make decisions that are in the best interest of students, that's really what's most important.

Jeffrey Weiss

Q: What is your commitment to creating safe and equitable spaces for all students with an emphasis on marginalized communities?

A: Students learn best when they feel like they're part of a community. I don't have the answer to that questions, but again, the forum to discuss it, through surveys. Student surveys are a great way to understand where our students are at and is how we can get at some of those issues.

Q: How will you approach retaining and recruiting highly qualified teachers during the time of budget constraints and a teacher shortage?

A: Our teachers devote a vast majority of their time, lives and energy to school. They want to have some voice. As much as I can be conscious of my language to make sure that I'm not reinforcing that hierarchal nature, which can be disrespecting is something that I'm striving to do to make people feel included. 

Q: What is your understanding and intentions to implement Critical Race Theory and other non white-washed educational opportunities?

A: I believe in equity, I believe in removing barriers that are holding kids back for a learning. Critical Race Theory is a term that I learned last year, and I learned that there's a lot of politics around it. I believe in telling the truth. I believe that there's things that have happened that have definitely not been great for everybody that were purposely done. Is that talked about to make people feel bad? I don't think so. 

Tags

