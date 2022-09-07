WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified superintendent candidates answer questions Tuesday

Two Kenosha Unified School District superintendent finalist candidates introduced themselves and expressed their interest in the district at a forum held at the Educational Support Center Tuesday evening.

The candidates, Jason Nault and Jeffrey Weiss, were asked questions submitted by community members and stakeholders after introducing themselves and describing their leadership approaches.

George Steffen, a search and governance consultant with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, led the forum by explaining the way the process would be conducted and asking questions to the candidates from a submitted list.

Kenosha community and stakeholders introduced to KUSD superintendent candidates Tuesday Jason Nault, a superintendent candidate for KUSD, speaks to the community members and stakeholders in attendance at a forum Tuesday night.

Nault, who spoke first in the forum, is an associate superintendent in the Waukegan School District. His career in education started in 2000 as a social studies teacher at South High in Bakersfield, Calif. He went on to serve as dean of students at Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill., in 2005 before holding a variety of leadership positions including assistant principal in Chicago, adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University and high school principal in high schools in Chicago and Coral Springs, Florida.

Kenosha community and stakeholders introduced to KUSD superintendent candidates Tuesday Jeffrey Weiss, a superintendent candidate for KUSD, talks to stakeholders and community members at a forum held Tuesday night.

Nault described his leadership style as "situational."

"The really strong leaders are the ones that are situational and they understand the context of any given situation, and then they know what that leadership approach is to take for that situation," Nault explained. "I pride myself on being able to understand the context of the situation."

Nault also described himself as an active listener and a strong communicator, and said he believes in shared decision making and distributed leadership.

The values of KUSD, such as unity, teamwork, diversity, equity and trust, along with the mission and the vision of the district, were factors, Nault explained, in why he sought the position.

"When I look at the mission and the vision of the district, where you ... are developed, where do you see yourself for the next three or five years? I want to be part of that," Nault said. "I want to add to that success. I want to be the person that steps in and contributes to that long term vision."

After 55 minutes of questions on topics from working in a diverse school district to his intentions of implementation of critical race theory, Nault was thanked for his time and a brief break ensued before Weiss was took his turn.

Weiss is a superintendent at the South Milwaukee School District and has worked in education since 1995. His career began as an English/reading specialist at Zion-Benton Township High School.

In 2003, Weiss served as a subschool principal at Washington Park High School in Racine before moving on to hold other positions. He has served as supervisor of English/language arts, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent for elementary education in the Racine Unified School District. He was also superintendent in the Richmond School District.

Those professional experiences were referenced as Weiss talked about his capability to work in the role as potential KUSD superintendent.

Weiss expressed his interest in the role due to his connection to the community and as a parent with children who graduated from KUSD schools.

"Education is my passion. The success of the community is my passion," Weiss said. "Making sure all of our students achieve to their highest level is the key to making sure our community does well."