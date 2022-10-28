Area business leaders, politicians and educators came together at KTEC High School, 7400 39th Ave., Thursday evening to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the school, which opened Sept. 6.

After opening remarks and thanks were made, business leaders, school leaders and others in attendance gathered by the ribbon for a photo and to watch the principal, Brianne McPhee, and Governance Board President Paul Fegley cut the ribbon.

The event also featured tours of the school, refreshments and networking opportunities.

"We're just really excited and we're passionate about what we're doing for kids," McPhee said. "We feel like this is the right choice for students and for Kenosha, especially in the current industry market."

The school, not to be confused with the Kenosha Unified 4K through eighth grade school, has 43 freshmen and sophomores enrolled for the 2022-23 school year. McPhee said the additional grades will be made available for enrollment in the coming years, starting with 11th grade included in the 2023-24 enrollment options starting Nov. 14.

The school offers pathways for students to choose from, such as transportation, automation and robotics, building trades and information systems.

"So the first few year, our students have technical foundational skills that everyone will be receiving," McPhee said. "And then in their junior year, they break off into four different pathways of their choice."

McPhee said many of the options overlap.

"What's nice is even though they might select a pathway, they are able to take classes in any of the pathways because we do see an overlapping," she said.

Students attending KTEC High School have the ability to earn dual credits with Gateway Technical College and earn industry certifications. They are also offered field trip experiences to expose them to various industries.

"It's really important for us that our kids get an exposure to different careers, because that's where they're going to go and understand what they truly want," McPhee said. "(And) that's what we want when they graduate. We want them to know who they are, what they bring to the table when it comes to being employed and what they're passionate about when they work."

KTEC High School is a public charter school, so there is no tuition required to attend. Because the school is separate from Kenosha Unified, it does not receive financial support or staffing from the district.

Kenosha Unified does offer other charter schools within the district, such as The Brompton School, Dimensions of Learning Academy, Harborside Academy, Kenosha eSchool and, as previously mentioned, KTEC (grades 4K-8).

"There's so many companies that we speak to that say, 'This is what we've been needing. This is what we've been wanting,'" McPhee said. "We're kind of fulfilling that need for them, and we're also excited about the new partnerships that we're forming with local businesses."