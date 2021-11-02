WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 2: Opening statements made; Dominick Black testifies

In his opening statement, meanwhile, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse’s actions were anything but reasonable.

Binger said there were hundreds of people on the street the night the shootings occurred and during the unrest earlier that week.

“They were all experiencing the same chaos, the same loud noises, the same tear gas,” Binger said. “And yet out of these hundreds of people, only one person killed anyone. Only one person shot anyone.”

Black testifies

The first day of testimony provided some answers about what brought Rittenhouse to Kenosha that day.

Rittenhouse’s friend, Dominick Black, the first witness in the case, testified that he and Rittenhouse had a friend that had previously worked at the Car Source used car lot, which was hit by an arson fire during the first night of rioting following Blake’s shooting. Black said the afternoon of the shootings, he and Rittenhouse had met the owner of the car lot through their friend and that they arranged to go back that night to protect the property.