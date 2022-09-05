WATCH NOW: LaborFest returns strong, honors six Labor Persons of the Year

The Kenosha Laborfest returned after three years Monday afternoon, a reminder of Kenosha’s long labor union history featuring live music, plenty of chili and more as annual events return to their pre-pandemic normal.

The more than 40-year-old event, held at the St. Therese Church festival grounds, 2020 91st St., saw local officials, firefighters and numerous union members past and present coming out to celebrate the day and honor the six Labor Persons of the Year.

Kenosha AFL-CIO council president Rick Gallo was optimistic about the event’s return.

“It’s a great day, good entertainment, lots of people,” Gallo said. Although there was the usual event hiccups, including an empty CO2 canister for the beer, Gallo said things, overall, went well. “It’s been topsy-turvy sometimes, but I think we’re good.”

Ed Gray, a retired electrician with IBEW Local 127, said he has been coming to the Laborfest “forever.”

“It’s nice to get out and about,” Gray said. “I believe in organized labor, and it’s a great event to reminisce with people.”

State Sen, Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, had much the same sentiment

‘Labor heritage’

“It’s good to see old friends, it’s a good reminder of Kenosha’s labor heritage,” Wirch said. “You see people from American Brass, Chrysler, other small shops, it brings back memories of Kenosha’s history.”

County Executive Samantha Kerkman was also in attendance and helped hand out plaques to the six Labor Persons of the Year, along with Gallo, Wirch, state Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire and Mayor John Antaramian.

“It’s great to see people together, labor is an important part of our history in the U.S. and Wisconsin,” Kerkman said.

Honoree Ricardo Lebron, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 414, was raised in a union household, and has spent more than 16 years as a firefighter with the city, advocating for organized labor and leading Local 414 through the pandemic. Lebron spoke briefly, expressing his gratitude, but focusing on the bigger picture.

“It’s nice to be recognized, and I appreciate it, but what I want to recognize is the work of others,” Lebron said. “I wake up and go to a firehouse built by union labor, on roads built by union labor.”

McGuire was also named Labor Person of the Year for his work on the Main Street Recovery Package and his work with numerous labor unions and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

“Working families have always been the backbone of our community and they will always be my top priority in the legislature,” McGuire said. “I am fighting to restore the middle class and keep our local economies strong.”

Other honorees included Peggy Applegate-Peplinksi, president of United Auto Workers Local 72; Bradley Kalcic, President of the S.E. Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council and the Kenosha Union Club; Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, former president of the Kenosha Education Association; and Joey Sielski, vice president of Local 414.