WATCH NOW: Leaders of Kenosha holds rally for reproductive rights

Crowds of pro-choice supporters gathered at Civic Center Park Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally hosted by Leaders of Kenosha and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
Around 150 people attended the event outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse starting at 1 p.m., including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Tod Ohnstad, D-. The rally comes after the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark court case that legalized abortions in 1973.
Many attendees held signs with pro-choice messages, including a few groups standing by street corners displaying their signs and receiving honks from cars driving by.
LOK Executive Director and Founder Tanya McLean was the first person to speak at the rally, encouraging attendees to vote in November.
“If you’re not a part of the process, things will never change,” McLean said.
Rally attendee Kris Ziesemer said she was around when the U.S. Supreme Court made the decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973. Now, she said, reproductive rights enabled by the court case have been “stripped away” by the Supreme Court.
“It’s sad that we have to gather here today,” Ziesemer said.
'Not just a women's issue'
Jennifer Damrow said she attended the rally for her daughter, as well as “all the daughters that will suffer from this decision.”
“It’s not just a women’s issue,” Damrow said. “I’m terrified by what else could be overturned.”
Multiple attendees echoed Damrow in expressing concern for additional court decisions the conservative-majority Supreme Court could overturn next. McLean said other rights, including access to contraceptives and same-sex marriage, could also be targeted by the Supreme Court.
Other speakers and attendees said the Supreme Court decision will disproportionately hurt Black and brown communities. Veronica King, branch secretary and former president of the Kenosha NAACP, said African-American women are going to be severely affected by the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
“We need to make our elected officials know who is affected by this, how we're affected by this, the impact of being affected by this,” King said. “We're mad, very mad. We are going to encourage people who aren't registered to vote or don't regularly vote that this is our opportunity to have our voices heard."
Justine Hammelev-Jones came to the rally from Pleasant Prairie. The idea of her and others’ rights being taken away was what pushed her to come out, she said. Jones said she never thought Roe v. Wade would be overturned.
"I was just very sad, very emotional and felt bad for people who need help and can't get help,” Jones said. “The whole idea of women's rights being taken away left me feeling yucky.”
Jones said she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision motivates women to vote in the fall.
"Vote and become an educated voter. See what's going on. You have to be looking around,” Jones said.
Abby Turley, 24, of Milwaukee, also said she hopes the decision inspires young people to vote. Turley was among the attendees standing on street corners to display pro-choice signs.
"I'm here to be loud and proud. It's really unfortunate a lot of people in America suffer from ignorance,” Turley said. “We're out here trying to spread our message and make sure that it's seen. We're on the street corner so all the cars, all the traffic can see us out here.”
With Independence Day on Monday, Turley said she has nothing to celebrate except for “my rights, my body and what I believe in.”
“It’s just crazy that the Fourth of July is Independence Day but we have none,” Turley said.
Photos: Scenes of protest across America after Roe overturned
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Anti-abortion demonstrators and abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, Jayson, left, and Dan, no last names given, of Michigan, stand with a cross as people protest about abortion in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
An abortion-rights protesters shouts slogans as anti-abortion protester gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester, left, and anti-abortion protester face-off during demonstrations outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester displays a placard during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester distributes stickers during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Abortion-rights protesters march past the U.S. Capital building in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights activist protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion rights activists are seen through a hole in an American flag as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Police officers escort out two abortion-rights protesters after they threw red paint on the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Abortion-rights activists gather for a protest following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Union Square, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Abortion-rights activists confront an anti-abortion protester during a demonstration following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Union Square, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Abortion-rights activists gather for a protest following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Union Square, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
An abortion-rights activist is detained after throwing red paint on the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
An abortion-rights protester displays a placard during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Red painting covers part of the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court as people protest about abortion in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester waves a flag during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Renea Delong, of Bowling Green, speaks at the BG Freedom Walkers' protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and Kentucky's trigger law to ban abortion, at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Grace Ramey
Meg Montgomery holds a sign during an abortion-rights rally, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Quincy, Mass., a day after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Activists rally in front of City Hall, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Activists rally in front of City Hall, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Activists march through downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 25, 2022, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Activists march through downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 25, 2022, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Abortion-rights advocates shout during a rally Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Chicago in response to Friday's Supreme Court ruling on abortion. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Pat Nabong
Dan, no last name given, of Michigan holds a cross as people protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Kenosha News reporter Daniel Gaitan contributed to this article.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!