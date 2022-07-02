WATCH NOW: Leaders of Kenosha holds rally for reproductive rights

Crowds of pro-choice supporters gathered at Civic Center Park Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally hosted by Leaders of Kenosha and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Around 150 people attended the event outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse starting at 1 p.m., including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Tod Ohnstad, D-. The rally comes after the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark court case that legalized abortions in 1973.

Many attendees held signs with pro-choice messages, including a few groups standing by street corners displaying their signs and receiving honks from cars driving by.

LOK Executive Director and Founder Tanya McLean was the first person to speak at the rally, encouraging attendees to vote in November.

“If you’re not a part of the process, things will never change,” McLean said.

Rally attendee Kris Ziesemer said she was around when the U.S. Supreme Court made the decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973. Now, she said, reproductive rights enabled by the court case have been “stripped away” by the Supreme Court.

“It’s sad that we have to gather here today,” Ziesemer said.

'Not just a women's issue'

Jennifer Damrow said she attended the rally for her daughter, as well as “all the daughters that will suffer from this decision.”

“It’s not just a women’s issue,” Damrow said. “I’m terrified by what else could be overturned.”

Multiple attendees echoed Damrow in expressing concern for additional court decisions the conservative-majority Supreme Court could overturn next. McLean said other rights, including access to contraceptives and same-sex marriage, could also be targeted by the Supreme Court.

Other speakers and attendees said the Supreme Court decision will disproportionately hurt Black and brown communities. Veronica King, branch secretary and former president of the Kenosha NAACP, said African-American women are going to be severely affected by the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.

“We need to make our elected officials know who is affected by this, how we're affected by this, the impact of being affected by this,” King said. “We're mad, very mad. We are going to encourage people who aren't registered to vote or don't regularly vote that this is our opportunity to have our voices heard."

Justine Hammelev-Jones came to the rally from Pleasant Prairie. The idea of her and others’ rights being taken away was what pushed her to come out, she said. Jones said she never thought Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

"I was just very sad, very emotional and felt bad for people who need help and can't get help,” Jones said. “The whole idea of women's rights being taken away left me feeling yucky.”

Jones said she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision motivates women to vote in the fall.

"Vote and become an educated voter. See what's going on. You have to be looking around,” Jones said.

Abby Turley, 24, of Milwaukee, also said she hopes the decision inspires young people to vote. Turley was among the attendees standing on street corners to display pro-choice signs.

"I'm here to be loud and proud. It's really unfortunate a lot of people in America suffer from ignorance,” Turley said. “We're out here trying to spread our message and make sure that it's seen. We're on the street corner so all the cars, all the traffic can see us out here.”

With Independence Day on Monday, Turley said she has nothing to celebrate except for “my rights, my body and what I believe in.”

“It’s just crazy that the Fourth of July is Independence Day but we have none,” Turley said.

Kenosha News reporter Daniel Gaitan contributed to this article.

