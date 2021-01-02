 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Local group helps drum in the new year along the lakefront
View Comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Local group helps drum in the new year along the lakefront

A small group of hearty individuals bundled up against the cold and gathered at noon on New Year's Day along Kenosha's lakefront for the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming, a community drum circle.

The circle was held outside of the Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Participants brought a variety of percussion instruments and drummed together to help mark the new year.

Sponsored by Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, it marked the 19th year for the annual event.

Fave 5: Reporter Heather Poyner shares her favorite stories of 2020

These stories represent a spectrum of stories ranging a bright, slice-of-life-moment just before the pandemic, through significant and serious events that affected the Kenosha community in 2020.

Table for one

Table for one

In this sidebar to a feature on the HobNob, an iconic local supper club, I interviewed my son for his perspective on dining solo. Published ju…

Cardiologist sings hero tribute song

Cardiologist sings hero tribute song

Local cardiologist and hobbiest musician  Dr. Kevin Fullin spent a sunny afternoon in mid-May singing and recording a song honoring his daught…

Peace Flag People

Peace Flag People

In response to the civil unrest in Kenosha and continued acrimony leading up to the November presidential election, Wray Schmieg, Genoa City, …

Giving thanks

Giving thanks

The words and images of Kenosha students regarding what they appreciate this Thanksgiving were especially poignant given the year that they ha…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert