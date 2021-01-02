WATCH NOW: Local group helps drum in the new year along the lakefront

A small group of hearty individuals bundled up against the cold and gathered at noon on New Year's Day along Kenosha's lakefront for the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming, a community drum circle.

The circle was held outside of the Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Participants brought a variety of percussion instruments and drummed together to help mark the new year.

Sponsored by Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, it marked the 19th year for the annual event.

