WATCH NOW: Local group helps drum in the new year along the lakefront

A small group of hearty individuals bundled up against the cold and gathered at noon on New Year's Day along Kenosha's lakefront for the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming, a community drum circle.
The circle was held outside of the Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Participants brought a variety of percussion instruments and drummed together to help mark the new year.
Sponsored by Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, it marked the 19th year for the annual event.
Fave 5: Reporter Heather Poyner shares her favorite stories of 2020
These stories represent a spectrum of stories ranging a bright, slice-of-life-moment just before the pandemic, through significant and serious events that affected the Kenosha community in 2020.
In this sidebar to a feature on the HobNob, an iconic local supper club, I interviewed my son for his perspective on dining solo. Published ju…
Local cardiologist and hobbiest musician Dr. Kevin Fullin spent a sunny afternoon in mid-May singing and recording a song honoring his daught…
On the night of Aug. 23 when rioters destroyed and set fire to Downtown Kenosha in the aftermath of a police officer shooting Jacob Blake, the…
In response to the civil unrest in Kenosha and continued acrimony leading up to the November presidential election, Wray Schmieg, Genoa City, …
The words and images of Kenosha students regarding what they appreciate this Thanksgiving were especially poignant given the year that they ha…