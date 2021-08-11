WATCH NOW: More than 4,000 Kenosha County residents remain without power after Tuesday storms; City Hall closed

"There's significant damage throughout the city," Nosalik said. "When third shift came in there were over 100 calls for service that were pending, many of them for trees and power lines down."

Near the 4600 block of 22nd Avenue, he said, a tree fell on a home and was entangled with power lines. The tree was on fire and endangering the home. In another case, Nosalik said, a pedestrian crossing 39th Avenue near 75th Street had paused in the median and was pushed by the force of the wind into the street where he was struck by a car. Nosalik said the man was taken to a local hospital with a head injury, adding that those injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Christopher Hannes, deputy chief of the Kenosha Fire Department, said firefighters in the region were responding to so many calls for downed power lines that neighboring departments could not respond to calls for mutual aid. "At one time we had 36 calls waiting, we ran out of apparatus fairly quickly," he said.