WATCH NOW: More than 4,000 Kenosha County residents remain without power after Tuesday storms; City Hall closed

About 4,000 people remain without power after a Tuesday night storm caused widespread damage in Kenosha and southeast Wisconsin. We Energies reports that it is working to restore electricity to more than 100,000 people throughout the region.
A spokesman for the utility said they have crews working throughout the region and are calling in help from other utilities, but warned that the process could be complicated as another line of storms is expected to hit the region later today. "We expect this could be a multi-day outage event," Brendan Conway of We Energies said. He reported the utility had already restored power to about 90,000 customers in the region by 9 a.m. Wednesday. "We're encouraging anyone who has power out who hasn't reported it yet to let us know. We understand that people without power are frustrated."
The lasting outages come as temperatures in the region are expected to be in the 90s Wednesday. A second storm hit the Kenosha area Wednesday morning, bringing down more power lines and trees.
In Kenosha County, the largest number of people without power Wednesday morning was in the city, with about 6,300 homes and businesses affected. There were also scattered outages in Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Paddock Lake, Somers and Salem Lakes.
City Hall closed
Among the buildings without power was Kenosha City Hall, which is expected to remain closed throughout the day Wednesday due to the outage. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said the outages are not concentrated in any one area, but are spread throughout the city.
"There's significant damage throughout the city," Nosalik said. "When third shift came in there were over 100 calls for service that were pending, many of them for trees and power lines down."
Near the 4600 block of 22nd Avenue, he said, a tree fell on a home and was entangled with power lines. The tree was on fire and endangering the home. In another case, Nosalik said, a pedestrian crossing 39th Avenue near 75th Street had paused in the median and was pushed by the force of the wind into the street where he was struck by a car. Nosalik said the man was taken to a local hospital with a head injury, adding that those injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
Christopher Hannes, deputy chief of the Kenosha Fire Department, said firefighters in the region were responding to so many calls for downed power lines that neighboring departments could not respond to calls for mutual aid. "At one time we had 36 calls waiting, we ran out of apparatus fairly quickly," he said.
"There were wires down throughout the city. The highest concentration was from 45th to 52nd streets between 22nd and 19th avenues. There were calls everywhere, but that area seemed to be particularly hard-hit," Hannes said. He said there were no reports of injuries from storm damage, but said one duplex was so badly damaged by a falling tree that the building was left uninhabitable, with the department calling the Red Cross to provide housing for the residents.
Nosalik said there were three cars in the city that were struck by falling trees, but no injuries reported in those incidents.
Sgt. David Wright from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said there were 11 fire calls during the storm and 38 calls for road hazards. "The roadways were dangerous and we are thankful that none of the incidents involved life threatening injuries," Wright said.
Bill Hopkins, a trustee in Salem Lakes, said a large tree was toppled by the storm, smashing his deck and pulling the gutter from his house. A video of the tree’s fall was captured by a doorbell security camera on his house, the video showing the tree nearly struck his mother as she was outside moving plants.
“The tree itself was about 30 inches in diameter. I actually had to use a chainsaw to cut it just to get to the deck,” Hopkins said. He said 10 to 12 neighbors and friends arrived with chainsaws to help him clear the tree from the house.
“We’re still without power,” Hopkins said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve got generators running throughout the neighborhood.”