WATCH NOW: Outdoor market season kicks off in Twin Lakes with Easter Spring Fling Saturday

TWIN LAKES — The Adcock Farm & Co. outdoor market in Twin Lakes kicked off its fourth season Saturday with an Easter Spring Fling Market.

“I like the vendors here,” Heather Hanrahan, who made the trip from Antioch, Ill., to attend the market, said. “It is a really good mix.”

Patrons perused booths filled with homemade dog treats, baked goods, textiles, jewelry and art.

“We have so many new vendors to offer this year from all over Wisconsin,” said Kim Adcock, owner of Adcock Farm & Co., who hosts the market. “We appreciate all of our customers who keep coming back and I have a feeling this is going to be a very successful year.”

Adcock said she will be taking a different approach this year, offering a several special event markets on select Saturdays and bi-monthly markets on the first and third Thursday from Memorial Day through Labor Day. All markets will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Saturday markets will include a Country Market that will take place July 23, the Saturday during Country Thunder, which runs from July 20-24, and a Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“The Country Market will have everything catered to the Country Thunder crowd, like cowboy hats, boots, bags and apparel,” Adcock said.

The Kris Kringle Market has been one of the more well-attended events, drawing thousands of people to downtown Twin Lakes.

“We will have the petting zoo and pony rides for all of our markets this year and we will still have the food truck and live music,” Adcock said.

Adcock said second season attendance was bolstered by Illinois shoppers who traveled north because of the pandemic restrictions south of the border. Last summer was hugely successful, she said, though attendance may have been impacted by outdoor events and special occasions resuming.

“It has been so hard with COVID to figure out what’s really working and what’s not working,” Adcock said.

Vendors Cheryl and Dave Koehler, of Kenosha, who sell artisan-made tie-dye clothing and other baubles, said they like that the market is family-friendly.

“Twin Lakes is a beautiful town with friendly people,” said Cheryl Koehler, who grew up in Lily Lake.

Vendor Barbara Rozny, of Parkridge, Ill., agreed. She offers animal treats at her booth for Maggies Munchies.

“The community just pouring in support,” Rozny said. “It’s so nice to see.”

Amanda Barker, of Happy Thoughts bakery, said she appreciates the diversity of the vendors.

“This is really good combination of vendors and crafters,” she said.

