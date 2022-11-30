RACINE — There are two things to know about Saturday's open house at The 16th Street Studios in the Racine Arts and Business Center:

The resident artists are excited to welcome the public to tour their studios.

There is no pressure to purchase anything.

"I don't look at this as a sales event," said Rebecca Bissi. "It's just a really nice way to welcome people to come and see a working art studio. We missed doing this in 2020, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Bissi works out of a 1,200-square-foot fourth floor studio that offers ample space for her large-scale works.

She started off painting florals — which she still does — and also creates 3D works by pounding carpenter nails into a canvas and adding Swarovski crystals.

"I'm really enamored with the play of shadow on these pieces, which really changes depending on the light," she said.

Bissi is a retired fashion designer, which is evident from the two dresses on display in her studio, and makes use of the large windows in her spacious studio.

Next door, Maureen Fritchen proudly calls herself "an environmental artist; one of those dumpster divers."

Her studio bursts with color from the pink and aqua Polyurethane foam she uses to create her pieces.

"I use materials that are going to be tossed away," Fritchen said. "Instead, I reuse it for art."

If you look closely, you'll see she makes use of zip ties and expired test tubes in her pieces, too.

"When COVID hit," she added with a laugh, "I sat at home and cut all this foam material."

The open house event, Fritchen said, "is a great chance to talk with people about your art. It's really about having fun."

Visitors interested in history should wander down the fourth floor hallway to find Sarah Bloom's studio, which houses a 1901 Platen Press.

"I found this press owned by a 90-year-old retired printer," Bloom said. "It had sat untouched for several years in northern Wisconsin. I got it in March and deep-cleaned it and sourced some new parts. They don't make these anymore, so finding parts is a challenge. I'm thrilled to have it here instead of having it end up in a junkyard."

During the open house, Bloom — whose studio was used by her mother, Bissi, until she moved to bigger digs — "will be doing some print demos, and people can make prints and take one home. This is my first open house here, and I'm very excited for it."

Greg Helding has worked out a studio in the historic building since 2004 and has watched as "empty spaces were transformed into studios."

"I love working here with so many artists around," he said in his third floor space, filled with his contemporary paintings. "It's such a collaborative place. Plus, it's warm and cozy here — and we have elevators."

Gallery exhibit

Artist Missy Isely-Poltrock has worked at the space for two years and is thrilled "to see this building come alive again for the open house."

In addition to her artwork, she also curated an exhibit for the second-floor gallery, featuring pieces from resident artists.

"This gallery had been closed for a while, and I volunteered to put together a show," she said. "I had never curated a show before, and it's been fun to see what everyone brought."

Her own works are abstract collages that often feature images of angels.

"I think there are all kinds of signs of angels in the world," she explained, "and I like to bring them to people's attention."

As for the historic building itself, Isely-Poltrock even likes the smell of the place, which has housed various businesses for more than 150 years.

"I just love this space," she said. "It's got that 'old building' smell, and I love the energy of the place and all the people here. I'm really content in my small corner studio."

For Jennifer Evans, who works out of her Periwinkle Art Studio in the building, Saturday's event "should be fun. It's always fun anytime you get the chance to show your art to people. This is my first time being here for the holiday event, and I've heard nothing but good things."

Evans, who works in mixed media, doing florals and abstracts (and, often, a combination of the two), said the timing for the open house is perfect.

"Here we are, on the cusp of the holiday season, about to host this event. It will be so great."