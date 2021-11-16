WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse jury breaks for the night; to reconvene at 9 a.m. Wednesday

Jury deliberations are heading into a second day in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, and jurors are expected to return to the Kenosha County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, a metal tumbler that is original to the 1920s-era courtroom was placed on the defense table. It contained small pieces of paper with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors who have listened to the evidence throughout the trial that began Nov. 1.

“All of the jurors’ numbers have been exhibited to the defendant, and he has put them in the tumbler,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder said.

After the tumbler was turned, Rittenhouse pulled six of the paper strips from inside. The jurors corresponding to those numbers were read and then dismissed from the jury as alternates. The six included three men and three women.

While in most courtrooms in Kenosha County the court’s clerk pulls the numbers from the tumbler to choose the alternates, it is Schroeder’s habit to have the defendant draw the numbers.

At about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the remaining 12 jurors were sent out to deliberate.

The jury returned to the courtroom at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, along with Rittenhouse, his defense attorneys and prosecutors. Schroeder told the jurors he understood they wanted to retire for the evening. He asked for them to decide what time they would like to return Wednesday, and it appeared all raised their hands when he asked if they would like to return at 9 a.m.

The jury that will decide the case is made up of seven women and five men. One man who appears to be a person of color — the only person of color among the 18 jurors in the trial before six were dismissed as alternates — is among the 12 left deliberating.

While alternate jurors are typically sent home once they are dismissed from a case, for the Rittenhouse trial, Schroeder is keeping them in the courthouse during deliberations. Although rare, it is possible that one of the alternates would have to rejoin the jury if one of the deliberating jurors must be dismissed in an emergency.

Materials requested

In the morning after they began deliberating, the jury asked to be provided with 11 copies of the first six pages of the 36-page jury instructions, so each juror could have their own set. Those first six pages included instructions explaining the legal standard for self-defense. After 3 p.m., the jury asked for 11 copies of pages seven through 36.

The complex case will require jurors to come to a unanimous decision on the five charges, many with lesser included charges and each with a component that requires them to consider whether Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of Milwaukee. The shootings took place on Aug. 25, 2020, during the unrest that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020.

Rittenhouse is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety — one for shooting at an unidentified man the defense has been referring to as “jump-kick man,” and another for shooting in the direction of Richie McGinniss, a journalist with the Daily Caller news site, when Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum. A charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor was dismissed by Schroeder on Monday.

Lesser-charge options

The jurors will also be able to consider lesser charges for several of the counts.

For the charge related to Huber’s death, the jury will have the options of a second-degree intentional homicide charge and a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

For the Grosskreutz-related charge, they will have the option of attempted second-degree intentional homicide. And for the charge related to McGinniss, they will have the option of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

In each of the cases, the jury will have to decide whether Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense — whether he reasonably felt that he was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm if he did not shoot the men — and whether Rittenhouse’s own actions had provoked the men’s actions against him.

Possible sentences

If convicted of even the lesser charges, Rittenhouse faces prison time. Even the least serious charge among those being considered by the jury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

A conviction for first-degree intentional homicide — with which he is charged in the death of Huber — has a mandatory sentence of a lifetime under the control of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Kenosha-based criminal defense attorney Frank Parise said even if Rittenhouse is convicted only of the least serious charges, he would likely spend time in prison.

“These are serious felonies with serious consequences,” Parise said of the lesser charges, saying any judge would likely sentence a defendant to prison on conviction.

As the jury began deliberations Tuesday, a small group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Protests continued throughout the day, with both supporters and detractors of Rittenhouse gathered on the courthouse steps.

