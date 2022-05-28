WATCH NOW: Shoreland Lutheran High School seniors look ahead during graduation ceremony

Seniors at Shoreland Lutheran High School completed their journey to diplomas Saturday morning, with 71 students receiving their degrees in the school auditorium.

The ceremony featured speakers who emphasized the importance of retaining Christian values as the graduates begin their first steps into higher education or the workforce.

The Rev. Russ Scoggins, of new Life Lutheran Church, spoke to the gathered students and their families about how to positively change the world.

“They are a wonderful group of young adults, the leaders of tomorrow’s world,” Scoggins said. He said that, while other types of things can have positive impacts, only God’s love can have the most important positive impact. “Only this can change the world for the better.”

Class Valedictorian Molly Schilling talked about the age-old-question they had all been asked over and over again as they approached graduation, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

“Many of us would’ve said a princess, or astronaut or a firefighter,” Schilling said. “But as we aged, this question became more and more stressful.”

Reflecting on her high school career, Schilling said she realized the relationships and memories she made were far more valuable to her than simply grades or technical achievements, including the valedictorian title.

“It’s not what you want to be, it’s who you want to be,” Schilling said. “Who we are is not set in stone.”

Shoreland President Paul Scriver spoke of the positive feedback the school had received from past students and families who praised the school’s “Christ-centered” approach to education. He promised the graduating students that they would “always be under the support and umbrella of the Shoreland family.”

“Cherish and lean into the relationships you have with important adults in your life,” Scriver said.

