WATCH NOW: Stop the Violence community event

Community unity may not stop or prevent all violence, but it’s a good place to start.
That was the intention of Stop the Violence, a community event held Saturday in Columbus Park.
The event was organized by 7th District Ald. Shayna Griffin, who has pledged a commitment to connect her constituents to community resources and outreach services.
The all-afternoon event included games such as beanbag toss, poetry readings, speakers and music. There was also a truck trailer stocked with video games sponsored by the Urban League, Griffin said.
Hosting a family friendly community picnic seemed like a good way to do this.
Griffin said she organized the community picnic in an effort to address all acts of violence, from THOSE committed with guns to domestic violence, bullying and cyberbullying.
Griffin said she got the inspiration for the event after she became an alderman and “became aware of the issues in the city.” During a conversation with a friend, she decided she wanted to create an event that would provide information for community resources and point people to outreach services.
A day of food, activities and community resources “was a way to start building those relationships,” Griffin said.
To do it she networked with the Urban League and businesses including Jockey and Target. “Jockey supported this mission with these t-shirts,” Griffin said, noting the white shirts emblazoned with “Stop the Violence.”
The police and fire departments offered information tables and meet-and-greet opportunities for attendees.
“We are here to show our support’ showing that the Kenosha Fire Department cares deeply about this community,” said Ezekiel Thompkins, apparatus operator on Med 6. In addition to offering pens and kitchen potholders with the KFD insignia, job applications for positions with the department were also available.
Giving back to the community seems to run in Griffin’s family. Her mother-in-law, Arnetta Griffin, is founder of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, a non-profit organization whose mission is to feed and clothe those in need.
Arnetta Griffin helped out at Saturday’s event as well, cooking up hot dogs, brats, rib tips and a wide assortment of side dishes.
The event was popular with adults and children.
“It was nice to talk to firefighters,” said 13-year-old Quoleah Lackland. “I want to be a firefighter someday.”
“It was nice to make new friends,” said her brother, 13-year-old Trey Lackland.
“We want to stop the violence,” said parent Stephanie Salazar as she ate lunch with the children.
“It’s good for our community and helps promote love and positivity,” said Kenosha resident Amanda Schnorr who attended with her two children. “We’re going through a lot in this community and an event like this helps spread the love.”
“As we talk about community and talk about unity, the only way we can stand for community is to build relationships and say, ‘Hey I know these people,’” Shayna Griffin said.