WATCH NOW: Stop the Violence community event

Community unity may not stop or prevent all violence, but it’s a good place to start.

That was the intention of Stop the Violence, a community event held Saturday in Columbus Park.

The event was organized by 7th District Ald. Shayna Griffin, who has pledged a commitment to connect her constituents to community resources and outreach services.

The all-afternoon event included games such as beanbag toss, poetry readings, speakers and music. There was also a truck trailer stocked with video games sponsored by the Urban League, Griffin said.

Hosting a family friendly community picnic seemed like a good way to do this.

Griffin said she organized the community picnic in an effort to address all acts of violence, from THOSE committed with guns to domestic violence, bullying and cyberbullying.

Griffin said she got the inspiration for the event after she became an alderman and “became aware of the issues in the city.” During a conversation with a friend, she decided she wanted to create an event that would provide information for community resources and point people to outreach services.