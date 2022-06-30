WATCH NOW: Students, teachers parade around Curtis Strange Elementary School to celebrate Fourth of July and retirement

Students from Curtis Strange and McKinley elementary schools wear festive crafts they made during a Fourth of July parade at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Thursday.
From left, Daniel Zonca, going into fifth grade, Kayla Sennholz, center, and Madelyn Abbott-Ehlert, both heading to sixth grade, sing the National Anthem during a Fourth of July parade at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Thursday.
McKinley Middle School Principal Teri Giampietro, left, waves a flag during a Fourth of July parade at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Thursday. Giampietro also retired that afternoon.
From left, Daniel Zonca, going into fifth grade, Kayla Sennholz, center, and Madelyn Abbott-Ehlert, both heading to sixth grade, sing the National Anthem during a Fourth of July parade at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Johnny Bader-Groden, going into first grade, front, leads a Fourth of July parade at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Students of Curtis Strange and McKinley elementary schools donned construction paper Uncle Sam hats and red, white and blue attire as they waited in line to march in a school parade on Thursday.
The event celebrated the Fourth of July holiday, and was extra special for McKinley Elementary Principal Teri Giampietro, whose retirement started at the end of the school day.
“The kids made these things (called) ‘What I remember about Mrs. G,’ and then, ‘What I want Mrs. G to remember about me,’ and that was really cool,” Giampietro said. “I’ve been at McKinley for 15 years, so (some kids) stay there since they were 3 to being 10 and moving on, so that has been cool.”
The parade lined up in the gym, and took off to the playground where students gathered to hear Kayla Sennholz, Madelyn Abbott-Ehlert and Daniel Zonca (who was dressed as a flag pole waving a paper flag) sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“I wanted to do it because I love singing to my school and because I just love singing,” Sennholz said. Abbott-Ehlert said she wanted to sing because she heard the News was going to be there.
From left, Daniel Zonca, going into fifth grade, Kayla Sennholz, center, and Madelyn Abbott-Ehlert, both heading to sixth grade, sing the National Anthem during a Fourth of July parade at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Thursday, June 30, 2022.