WATCH NOW: Students, teachers parade around Curtis Strange Elementary School to celebrate Fourth of July and retirement

Students of Curtis Strange and McKinley elementary schools donned construction paper Uncle Sam hats and red, white and blue attire as they waited in line to march in a school parade on Thursday.

The event celebrated the Fourth of July holiday, and was extra special for McKinley Elementary Principal Teri Giampietro, whose retirement started at the end of the school day.

“The kids made these things (called) ‘What I remember about Mrs. G,’ and then, ‘What I want Mrs. G to remember about me,’ and that was really cool,” Giampietro said. “I’ve been at McKinley for 15 years, so (some kids) stay there since they were 3 to being 10 and moving on, so that has been cool.”

The parade lined up in the gym, and took off to the playground where students gathered to hear Kayla Sennholz, Madelyn Abbott-Ehlert and Daniel Zonca (who was dressed as a flag pole waving a paper flag) sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I wanted to do it because I love singing to my school and because I just love singing,” Sennholz said. Abbott-Ehlert said she wanted to sing because she heard the News was going to be there.

Sennholz and Abbott-Ehlert said they had limited time to practice singing together and made a few mistakes during their performance.

“We only had like 10 minutes to study (the lyrics), so I didn’t really know them,” Abbott-Ehlert said.

“I only said. ‘Play ball,’” Zonca said, explaining his part. “I was just the flag.”

Giampietro, who has worked in education for 34 years, said the parade is an annual event and helps to teach students why Independence Day is celebrated.

“Allowing them to have some fun with it and decorate with our country’s colors and celebrate together, that’s so fabulous,” Giampietro said.

Giampietro gave her best wishes to the incoming principal of McKinley before departing to spend time with students.

“McKinley is a great neighborhood school and I so look forward to seeing all those beautiful glass windows help them with whatever they need,” Giampietro said.

