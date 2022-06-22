WATCH NOW: The Opening of Ken Happ Memorial Park Marks the Dream of a Dedicated Family Man and Outdoorsman

It was 100 degrees and sunny for Tuesday’s grand opening of Ken Happ Memorial Park, located in the Sunrise Campground area at Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kansasville. “We have hit every single season while making this project a reality. It’s only fitting that today, on the first day of summer, it’s the hottest day of the year,” said Jenny Hesse, daughter of Ken Happ. "Part of what dad loved so much about the outdoors in Wisconsin was all of the seasons we get to experience.”

Happ was an outdoorsman his entire life. Whether it was taking his family camping, fishing, or just exploring, Happ loved to gather his loved ones and experience the outdoors. “He was always excited to be outside and invest his time and money into nature,” said Hesse. “He would spend almost every Wednesday working on different projects to help beautify and encourage visitors to Bong.”

Happ was a dedicated member of the Bong Naturalist Association since in 2019. “This has been in the making since he became a BNA member,” said Pat Happ, his wife. “He always wanted a playground but it was tabled because of other happenings in the park. When he was nearing the end, he dictated a letter to the nurse that was then given to us: It stated that no matter what it took, his final wish was for this playground to happen.”

Over $7,000 was donated by friends, family, and fellow outdoor enthusiasts to make Happ’s dream playground a reality. Labor, lots of time, and “Filbert the rocking Frog” were also donated by those who loved Happ and supported his vision.

Among those who gave their time and energy into making the Ken Happ Memorial Park a reality were his four grandchildren. They played a pivotal role in the design and construction. “They picked out every item at this playground,” said Hesse. “My dad said to get whatever they wanted, so they chose how many slides, where the swings went, everything.”

“He was such a dedicated volunteer and family man,” said Elias Wilson, superintendent of Bong State Recreation Area. “Before (the park) went in, this area was a passthrough. Now it’s going to be a place for all campers to enjoy.”

As Jenny Hesse and her brother Matthew Happ stood by the playground thanking everyone for their hard work and dedication to the project, the four grandchildren listened intently, propped proudly amongst the play equipment they carefully selected. All four children were then given a pair of scissors to complete the ribbon cutting, as Ken Happ would have wanted.

The benefits from the park have already been seen by the Happ family. “We came out here the first weekend it was open, and even though it was hard for us, I had never seen so many people in this space,” said Hesse. “There were probably 30 kids from the campground playing here. There were bikes everywhere, kickball was going on, and it was exactly what my dad wanted. He wanted to have something that could live on forever and a place where people could make memories. It’s what he was all about.”

