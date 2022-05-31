WATCH NOW:Thompson Strawberry Farm Prepares for a Big Expansion and Another Fruitful Season

While many patrons were wishing away the gloomy, cold spring days that dominated the month of May, wonderful things were taking place at Thompson Strawberry Farm, located just off of 75th St. in Bristol, Wisconsin. “This cool, cloudy, dry weather has been perfect. The longer it takes for us to get a real heat snap, the bigger our berries can grow. It really looks like this is going to be an incredible year for strawberry plants," shared Scott Thompson, the fourth generation owner of Thompson Strawberry Farm.

The Thompson family has been providing Kenosha natives and families from all around Southeast Wisconsin with fresh produce for over 100 years, and they have no intentions of slowing down now. “My family has grown strawberries since they began their farm, which originally resided on the land where the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is located now,” Said Thompson. “At our current location we’ve expanded to add raspberries, pumpkins, sunflowers, and a small adventure farm – Which will be opening during sunflower season”.

For the second year in a row now, the berries are being grown about a mile from the previous location on new farmland. “While it was a difficult process to rebuild the farm, it really is the best thing for the berries. Strawberries deplete the soil over time, so this new soil is great for our plants.” said Thompson.

While the land may be new to the strawberry plants, it holds significance for the Thompson Family. “My grandfather built the entrance to the new farmland in 1968, and it was used until 1988 when they widened highway 50 – It’s all come full circle, because now we are back.” Shared the fourth generation Thompson. “This location is great. It’s quieter, a bit more private. You can’t see any homes, it’s off the busy road. We’re very lucky to have such a laid back location for families to visit.”

In addition to the newly acquired farmland that has been reserved for only strawberries, Thompson Strawberry Farm has plans to also grow their operation to the land located directly across from them on 75th St. “This will take us from about a quarter acre to somewhere between four and eight acres,” says Thompson. “In 2024 we plan to have all of our raspberries, pumpkins, and sunflowers established (across the street) in addition to an expanded version of our current adventure farm.”

Currently the adventure farm consists of a large wooden playground, two bounce pillows, a bale pyramid, trikes, and a sandbox loaded with lots of toys – All fenced in to keep your little ones safe. When the move across the street is completed, they hope to expand the current adventure farm into a staple location to continue the family fun after berry picking is completed. “Our new location will feel like it is in the middle of nowhere. We’re so excited about the potential that this move and this additional space will bring to our farm,” said Thompson.

In the meantime, the 2022 strawberry season is right around the corner and the farm is prepping for opening come mid June. “You can come and see how the berries are grown, the work that it takes. Strawberries don’t grow in a clear, plastic clamshell at the grocery store,” Shares Thompson, “It’s a neat experience for families to come out here and pick their strawberries straight from the ground. It tastes 100 times better in the warm sun, directly from the plant, than it does from the refrigerator.”

While we wait patiently for strawberry season to come upon us, keep an eye on Thompson Strawberry Farm’s website and social media for daily updates on the plants and information pertaining to opening day. “We put a lot of work into keeping the public informed about what’s going on here at the farm,” says Thompson, “Our website has recipes, tips on how to choose the best berries, information on preserving your berries once you get them home, and everything else you could need to know before visiting. We just can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0