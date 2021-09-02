WATCH NOW: Two Kenosha natives and car fans publish pictorial history of five decades of the local classic car scene

After months of work, two Kenosha natives have released a book documenting the Kenosha car scene from 1950 to 2000, memorializing several decades of classic cars in Kenosha.

It’s a scene they have been active participants in throughout their lives.

The book, “The Kenosha Car Scene 1950-2000, A Pictorial History,” is available now on Amazon.

The authors, Bill Bader and Bill Wamboldt, have been friends for nearly 60 years, and car fanatics for just slightly longer. Although Bader moved to Florida nearly four decades ago, Wamboldt said he makes sure to regularly visit his friend.

It was during one of these visits that Wamboldt got the idea for the book.

“Lots of neat cars come out of Kenosha,” Wamboldt recalled saying to Bader, “You know what we should do? We should write a book about all the neat cars in Kenosha.”

Since then, the pair has worked diligently, reaching out to everyone they could think of who had been important to the Kenosha car scene. According to Bader, they put 211 people and their cars into the book.