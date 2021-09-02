WATCH NOW: Two Kenosha natives and car fans publish pictorial history of five decades of the local classic car scene

After months of work, two Kenosha natives have released a book documenting the Kenosha car scene from 1950 to 2000, memorializing several decades of classic cars in Kenosha.
It’s a scene they have been active participants in throughout their lives.
The book, “The Kenosha Car Scene 1950-2000, A Pictorial History,” is available now on Amazon.
The authors, Bill Bader and Bill Wamboldt, have been friends for nearly 60 years, and car fanatics for just slightly longer. Although Bader moved to Florida nearly four decades ago, Wamboldt said he makes sure to regularly visit his friend.
It was during one of these visits that Wamboldt got the idea for the book.
“Lots of neat cars come out of Kenosha,” Wamboldt recalled saying to Bader, “You know what we should do? We should write a book about all the neat cars in Kenosha.”
Since then, the pair has worked diligently, reaching out to everyone they could think of who had been important to the Kenosha car scene. According to Bader, they put 211 people and their cars into the book.
They quickly ran into two issues as they worked. People were slow to respond, and many didn’t have any photos of their cars from decades ago.
“Back then, we didn’t take many pictures of our cars,” Bader said.
Thankfully, they managed to contact an old friend now living in Florida who had an entire binder full of photos of cars from back in the day just sitting around. Wamboldt said he happily donated the collection.
As for trying to get people to respond, Wamboldt said they found a work-around.
“What we learned was, talk to the wife,” Wamboldt joked.
The duo also enlisted the editorial help of Joyce Sorensen, a fellow car enthusiast.
“We’re not writers,” Wamboldt said, “We’re car guys,” Bader finished.
While Bader said he’s all for the modern car scene, he felt it was important for new car enthusiasts to understand how it has changed through the decades.
“We want them to know their history, where the roots are,” Bader said.
Bader, now 75, said getting to reminisce on the classic car scene with his friends and colleagues was part of the reason for writing the book, as well as to put the era into the Kenosha historical record.
“That was the nice thing about putting the book together, sharing the memories,” Bader said, “We do it for the love of the cars.”
On Saturday, the 2021 Kensoha Classic Cruise-In Car show will be returning, after cancelling last year due to the pandemic. The pair were looking forward to seeing their friends, the cars and reminiscing a bit more.
“You meet so many different people,” Wamboldt said, “We got a lot of friends.”
The Classic Car show, sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machines and the City of Kenosha, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday in Downtown Kenosha. Several Downtown streets will be closed for the show, and streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Admission is free.
Organizers are expecting up to 1,800 vehicles and anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 attendees based on previous shows.
On Sunday, the Car Show to Benefit Our Wounded Veterans will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The show is free for spectators, and will include raffles, door prizes and food and drinks.