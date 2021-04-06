WATCH NOW: Voting underway in spring election Kenosha County until 8 p.m.

Voting in the spring election opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and the polls close at 8 p.m.

The number of absentee and write-in candidates my slow election results in some Kenosha County municipalities Tuesday.

Countywide, 13,044 absentee ballots were mailed to residents who requested such a ballot, but only 7,655 had been returned as of Monday. Additionally, 1,458 residents countywide cast in-person absentee ballots in advance of election day.

Check back to kenoshanews.com for results Tuesday night and for complete results in Thursday's edition of the Kenosha News.

