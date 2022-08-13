Watson apologizes, struggles

Deshaun Watson apologized before his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns and then got an earful from opposing fans.

Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Potentially facing a year-long suspension, Watson publicly expressed remorse and contrition for the first time since he was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021.

He spoke before the team’s exhibition opener, a 24-13 victory at Jacksonville (0-2) in which Watson was roundly booed during three series of work. Fans in one end zone could be heard chanting vulgarities at Watson during his first drive.

The three-time Pro Bowler completed 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards in his first game action since Jan. 3, 2021, with Houston.

“I think he probably wants some throws back," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Obviously playing football for the first time in a while, I thought it was important for him to get out there with his teammates in this scheme. I’m sure he had the butterflies and the jitters early. But I think he understands what he’s working through.”

Watson managed no first downs and 7 yards while playing without receiver Amari Cooper, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin.

• Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Harris' injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans.

“All of these injuries stink," Stefanski said Saturday on a Zoom call with reporters. "You don’t want anybody to get injured and Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we’re really hoping that it’s not a season-long thing because the kid has worked so hard.”

Harris was dropping back into pass coverage when his right knee appeared to buckle while blocking a Jaguars defender. He laid face down for several seconds before being checked by medical personnel and carted off.

Ethan Pocic, who signed as a free agent in the offseason after five seasons with Seattle, replaced Harris.

JETS: Zach Wilson and the New York Jets appear to have avoided a preseason nightmare.

Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus — the schedule for which is pending a second medical opinion.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York's 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced details.

The New York Post first reported Wilson was diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear that needs to be trimmed and not fully repaired. While Wilson and the Jets remain optimistic, they won't know the full scope of the injury — and whether recovery could go beyond two to four weeks — until doctors operate on the quarterback's knee.

There's still a chance Wilson could be ready to play in the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. If not, veteran Joe Flacco would likely start in Wilson's place against his former team.

LEN DAWSON: Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs' starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station's first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs' radio network and hosted HBO's “Inside the NFL” show.