Waukegan Park District accepting registrations for summer programs

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District has opened registration for all summer programs.

The latest bilingual program guide, available online at waukeganparks.org/programguide, features hundreds of programs and events for various ages and interests.

The Waukegan Park District encourages the community to view the digital version of the program guide and register for programs online.

The digital program guide is linked directly to WebTrac, the District’s online registration software. It allows individuals to click on programs and be redirected to WebTrac, where they will have the option to add programs to their cart for online registration. Online registration is available 24 hours daily.

For more information about online registration, go to waukeganparks.org/registration. Questions can be directed to 847-360-4700.

